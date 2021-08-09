Three electrocuted in 3 dists

Three people were electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Khagrachhari, Pirojpur and Bogura, in three days.

DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI: A man was electrocuted in Dighinala Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Ruhul Manik Mia, 32, son of Md Abdul Haque Bidyut Maker, a resident of Muslim Para area under Kabakhali Union in the upazila. He was an electrician.

Local sources said Ruhul Manik came in contact with live electricity while he was working in the house of one Bahar Mia in Headman Para Village at noon, which left him critically injured.

Injured Ruhul Manik was rushed to Dighinala Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Kabakhali Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Md Jahangir Hossain confirmed the incident.

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: A man was electrocuted in Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

Deceased Dulal Majhi, 25, was the son of Shahjahan Majhi of Chirapara Village under the upazila.

Local sources said Dulal came in contact with a live electric wire while working in a shop at a shop adjacent to Kawkhali Dakshin Bazar Chirapara Bridge at around 8:30am, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to Kawkhali Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Kawkhali Police Station Rezaul Karim Rajib confirmed the incident.

BOGURA: A young man was electrocuted in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

Deceased Dutta Kumar, 28, son of Sukhin Chandra, was a resident of Gopalpur Village under Thaltamaz Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Dutta Kumar came in contact with a live electric wire while setting up a ceiling fan at home at around 10pm, which left him dead on the spot.

Thaltamaz UP Chairman Abdul Matin confirmed the incident.



















