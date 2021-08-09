It’s a planned attack: Son

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH, Aug 8: 'In a planned way, two legs of my father has been cut off,' alleged son of industrialist Abdur Razzak on Sunday.

Towfiqur Razzak made the allegation at a press conference in the hallroom of Arty Composite in Kathliya area of Bhaluka Upazila of the district.

'My father's application for freeing Dhopajan Khal (canal) from occupation has been the cause of the incident', said Towfiqur.

In a written statement, he said, the canal was illegally occupied by Jasim Pathan. "It was making hindrance to upstream water flow and passing waste from our mill. My father asked Jasim Pathan to free the canal. It created dispute with him."

Locals Majib Hossain and Billal Hossain applied to upazila assistant land commissioner in this connection. In response to the application, it was mentioned in a report that Jasim Pathan has grabbed Dhopajan Khal illegally.

On July 14, Jasim Pathan and his associates cut off two legs of Abdur Razzak, managing director of Arty Dying Mill. He is now undergoing treatment in a critical condition.

Police and RAB arrested seven people including Jasim Pathan following a case filed in this connection. The arrestees are in jail.





















