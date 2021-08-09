Man ‘commits suicide’ out of huff with son

MANIKGANJ, Aug 8: A man has reportedly killed himself out of huff with his son in Shivalaya Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Deceased Nilumuddin, 55, was a resident of Sakrail Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shivalaya Police Station (PS) Firoz Kabir said informed by locals, police recovered the body hanging from a tree near his house on Saturday.

On Thursday, Nilumuddin and his son Naim Hossain, 30, had altercation and subsequently, they locked in a fight.

It is suspected that he might have committed suicide over family issues.

An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection.























