Bangamata’s 91st birth anniversary observed in districts



Bogura District administration placing a wreath on the portrait of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib on the DC office premises in the town on Sunday to mark her 91st birth anniversary. photo: observer

The theme of the day this year is- 'Bangamata is a fearless companion during the crisis and struggle'.

Born on August 8 in 1930 at Tungipara Village in Gopalganj, she was killed brutally by the assassins of Father of the Nation on August 15 in 1975.

Apart from government programmes, various political and social organisations including Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies have organised various programmes including holding discussion meetings and milad-mahfis on the day.

Besides, sewing machines were distributed among the helpless women in different districts.

To mark the day, different programmes were organised in districts including Bogura, Joypurhat, Kishoreganj, Noakhali, Sirajganj, Rangamati, and Pirojpur.

BOGURA: To mark the day, different programmes were organised in the district town.

The day has begun with placing wreath on the portrait of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib on the deputy commissioner's (DC) office premises in the town at around 9am.

Bogura DC Md Ziaul Haque, District AL President Mojibor Rahman Majnu, its General Secretary (GS) Ragebul Ahsan Ripu, Additional DC (General) Masum Ali Beg and ADM Salauddin, among others, were present at that time.

Later, a discussion meeting was virtually organised at around 10am.

A doa mahfil was also held at Bogura Central Mosque after Johr prayer.

Local leaders and activists of AL participated there.

At around 3pm, sewing machines were distributed among helpless women at District Women Affairs Office in the town.

JOYPURHAT: On this occasion, the district administration and Department of Women Affairs jointly organised a discussion meeting in conference room of the DC office in the town.

Joypurhat DC Md Shariful Islam presided over the meeting.

Superintend of Police (SP) Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan, Zila Parishad Chairman Arifur Rahman Rocket, Advocate Momin Ahmed, Advocate Nripendranath Mandol, District AL GS Zakir Hossain, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman SM Solaiman Ali, Joypurhat Press Club GS KHM Abdur Rahman Roni and Deputy Director of Department Women Affairs Sabina Sultana, among others, also spoke at the programme.

Later, sewing machines were distributed among seven helpless women in Sadar Upazila.

A total of 35 women received sewing machines in five upazilas of the district, marking the day.

KISHOREGANJ: To mark the day, different programmes were organised in the town. The district administration organised a discussion meeting in the conference room of Kishoreganj Collectorate Office.

Kishoreganj DC Mohammad Shamim Alam was present as chief guest while ADC (General) Nazmul Islam Sarker presided over the meeting.

SP Mashrukur Rahman Khaled, BPM (Bar), Civil Surgeon Dr Md Mujibur Rahman, District AL GS Advocate MA Afzol and District Child Affairs Officer Hasina Toyeba, among others, were also present at the programme.

Later, District Mohila AL arranged a discussion meeting at the District AL Office.

District Unit Mohila AL President Dilara Begum was in the chair.

District AL Joint GS Advocate Abu Sayeed Imam, its Religious Affairs Secretary AKM Shamsul Islam Khan Masum, District Mohila AL GS Bilkis Begum, its Organising Secretary Aziza Akter Lipi, Bangladesh Chhatra League District Unit President Anwar Hossain Mollah Sumon and its GS Foyez Oman Khan, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

Besides, a doa mahfil was also held there marking the day.

NOAKHALI: In this connection, different programmes were organised in the district.

A discussion meeting was held in the conference room of the DC office in the town.

Noakhali DC Md Khorshed Alam Khan was present as chief guest while ADC (General) Ishrat Sadmin presided over the meeting.

SP Md Shahidul Islam and PPM, Zila Parishad Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Shafiul Alam, among others, were also present at the programme.

Later, sewing machines and cash money were distributed among helpless women in the district.

SIRAJGANJ: To mark the day, the district administration organised different programmes in the town.

A discussion meeting was held at Shaheed M Mansur Ali Auditorium in the morning with DC Dr Faruq Ahmed in the chair.

SP Hasibul Alam, BPM, District AL Acting President Advocate KM Hossain Ali Hasan, its Acting GS Abdus Samad Talukder, Sirajganj Chamber of Commerce President Abu Yusuf Turjo and District Mohila AL President Selina Begum Swapna, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

RANGAMATI: The district administration and Department of Women Affairs jointly organised a discussion meeting and distribution programme in the conference room of the DC office in the town.

Rangamati DC Md Mizanur Rahman was present as chief guest while District Women Affairs Officer Hosne Ara Begum presided over the meeting.

ADC Md Mamun and ASP Tapash Ranjan Ghosh, among others, were also present at the programme.

With an initiative of District Department of Women Affairs, sewing machines were distributed among 15 women of Rangamati Municipality and cash money among 30 helpless women.

District Women Affairs Officer Hosne Ara Begum said a total of 55 women in different upazilas will get sewing machines.

Later, a doa mahfil was also organised marking the day.

PIROJPUR: In this connection, a discussion meeting was held at Indurkani Upazila Parishad hall room of the district in the morning.

Indurkani Upazila Parishad Chairman Advocate M Matour Rahman was present as chief guest while Upazila Nirbahi Officer Lutfunnesa Khanum presided over the meeting.

Officer-in-Charge of Indurkani Police Station Md Humayun Kabir, Upazila Social Service Officer Md Mashil Islam, Upazila Parishad Vice-chairman Ruhul Amin Aga, former Muktijoddha Commander Abul Latif Hawlader, Upazila AL GS Moniuzzman and Indurkani Press Club President Azad Hossain Bacchu, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

Later, sewing machines were distributed among jobless women in the upazila.













