

Union Bank holds automated challan management workshop

Union Bank Training Institute organised workshop on Automated Challan Management System recently for Executives and Officers of Union Bank, says a press release.Md. Habibur Rahman, Additional Managing Director, Union Bank Ltd. inaugurated the Workshop as the chief guest.Md. Abdul Kader, SEVP and Focal Person of the bank was present as special guest. Besides, High Officials of Ministry of Finance and Bangladesh Bank were present at the Workshop.Mentionable that Hasan Iqbal, Deputy Managing Director of Union Bank was present as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the Workshop.