Monday, 9 August, 2021, 6:18 AM
Home Business

BANKING EVENTS

NRBC Bank to receive all tax challan for Bangladesh Bank

Published : Monday, 9 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Business Desk

BB General Manager Md. Forkan Hossain and NRBC Bank Managing Directors and CEO Golam Awlia shaking hands after signing agreement on behalf of the respective entities in the presence of BB Deputy Governor MR Ahmed Jamal, BB Executive Director AKM Mohiuddin Azad, NRBC Bank Deputy Managing Director and CFO Harunur Rashid, NRBC Bank SEVP Kazi Md. Safayet Kabir among other in Dhaka recently.

NRBC Bank signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Automated Challan System(ACS). Under this agreement, NRBC Bank can receive 645 types of government VAT, tax, revenue, passport fees and other fees from Branchs, Sub-Branchs and Collection Booths from now onward.  
The agreement was signed by BB General Manager Md. Forkan Hossain and NRBC Bank Managing Directors and CEO Golam Awlia in the presence of BB Deputy Governor MR Ahmed Jamal, BB Executive Director AKM  Mohiuddin Azad, NRBC Bank Deputy Managing Director and CFO Harunur Rashid, NRBC Bank SEVP Kazi Md. Safayet Kabir, FAD Head Jafar Iqbal Howlader, ACS operation Head S K Perves Markar and other officials of both the organizations, according to a press release.
Deputy Governor of Bangladesh bank Said: "NRBC is the second bank which signed this agreement on ACS. As a result, tax payers and citizens can pay their tax, vat and others Govt Fees by using the bank's nationwide network. I believe that NRBC bank can achieve goodwill and trust from these services by using Automated Challan System."
NRBC Bank MD and CEO said: "The bank's services are reaching the doorsteps of the people. For this, branches, sub-branches, booths, and other service centers are being established all over the country. The bank is receiving treasury invoices as a partner in the government's revenue collection'.
It is to be mentioned that, NRBC Bank has been collecting land Registration fee, BRTA bill, DESCO bill, DPDC bill, REB bill, TITAS bill, WASA bill from all branchs, Sub Branchs, Collection booths and agent  banking points.





