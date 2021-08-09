Dubai’s external trade is back to pre-Covid levels

Aug 8: The emirate's non-oil external trade surged 10 per cent to Dh354.4 billion during the January-March 2021 quarter.

Dubai on Saturday said its non-oil foreign trade registered a strong rebound during the first quarter of 2021 and growth exceeded the pre-Covid-19 period.

Latest data released by Dubai Customs showed that the emirate's non-oil external trade surged 10 per cent to Dh354.4 billion during the January-March 2021 quarter compared to Dh323 billion in the same quarter last year. -Khaleej Times















