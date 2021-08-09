Video
Business

China July trade surplus with US at $35.4b

Published : Monday, 9 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM

BEIJING, Aug 8: China's trade surplus with the United States stood at $35.4 billion in July, Reuters calculations based on Chinese customs data showed on Saturday, up from $32.58 billion in June.
For the first seven months of the year, the surplus was $200.32 billion, up from $164.92 billion during the first half of 2021.
Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman had a face-to-face meeting with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the end of July.
However, no specific outcomes were agreed and the meeting did not mention the prospect of a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.    -Reuters


