AIBL renews Farman R Chowdhury as MD



Farman R Chowdhury

He has been serving as the Managing Director and CEO of the Bank since October 1, 2018.

Prior to his joining he was the Managing Director and CEO of Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited and ONE Bank Limited and served there for 5 and 6 years respectively.

Chowdhury, an MBA from IBA, Dhaka University, started his banking career in October 1986 as a Management Trainee in American Express Bank and served there for 12 years in various capacities.

He carries with him vast experience in banking operation especially in Credit and Marketing. He received trainings in Banking and Finance at home and abroad and attended many seminars, workshops and symposiums relating to Banking and Finance during his long career.









