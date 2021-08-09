Video
latest
Home Business

AIBL renews Farman R Chowdhury as MD

Published : Monday, 9 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Desk

Farman R Chowdhury

Farman R Chowdhury has been renewed as the Managing Director (MD) and CEO of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) for the 2nd term from  October 1, 2021 for the next 4 years, says a press release.
He has been serving as the Managing Director and CEO of the Bank since  October 1, 2018.
Prior to his joining he was the Managing Director and CEO of Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited and ONE Bank Limited and served there for 5 and 6 years respectively.
Chowdhury, an MBA from IBA, Dhaka University, started his banking career in October 1986 as a Management Trainee in American Express Bank and served there for 12 years in various capacities.
He carries with him vast experience in banking operation especially in Credit and Marketing. He received trainings in Banking and Finance at home and abroad and attended many seminars, workshops and symposiums relating to Banking and Finance during his long career.


