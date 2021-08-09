Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 August, 2021, 6:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Emirates Skywards offers Mile-A-Minute for its loyalty members

Published : Monday, 9 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Desk

Emirates Skywards, the loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, has announced a special "Mile-A-Minute" offer in which members can register to earn up to 5,000 Miles during a stopover or holiday stay in Dubai.
The offer comes as Emirates' home and hub, Dubai, gears up to host Expo 2020 and as the UAE celebrates its Golden Jubilee. The offer is applicable on all Emirates flight tickets purchased between 1 August 2021 and 31 March 2022, for travel between 1 October 2021 and 31 March 2022, says a press release.
Emirates passengers can earn 1 Skywards Mile (point) for every 1 minute spent in Dubai between October 2021 and March 2022. Existing and new Emirates Skywards members, who sign up for the programme before 31 March 2022, can avail the offer on emirates.com. The offer is also valid on Emirates marketed, flydubai? operated flights with an Emirates (EK) flight number.
Expo 2020 is set to take place from 1 October 2021 until 31 March 2022. Travellers can expect a safe and unforgettable visit with live entertainment shows, cultural festivals, culinary experiences and inspiring workshops. The global event will welcome more than 25 million visitors from more than 190 countries worldwide.
 As UAE rings in its Golden Jubilee, "Year of the 50th" visitors can join nation-wide grand celebrations and exciting activities across the country.
Emirates Skywards members can earn Miles with partners ranging from airlines, hotels and car rentals to financial brands. Skywards Miles can be spent on flight tickets on partner airlines, hotel stays, hospitality at sporting and cultural events, and money-can't-buy experiences.  The airline currently serves over 120 destinations across its extensive network.  Emirates presently operates 17 weekly flights to and from Bangladesh.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Standard Bank, BRAC to help health sector against C-19
Union Bank holds automated challan management workshop
NRBC Bank to receive all tax challan for Bangladesh Bank
Dubai’s external trade is back to pre-Covid levels
China July trade surplus with US at $35.4b
AIBL renews Farman R Chowdhury as MD
An airlines to carry all Indian Olympic medal winners free
Emirates Skywards offers Mile-A-Minute for its loyalty members


Latest News
Tunisia 'state of exception' hits halfway with no govt in sight
Killers were even afraid of Bangabandhu’s shadow: Hasan
13 Indian fishermen detained from Bay
Body formed to probe Pori Moni-Saqlain ties
US averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day
'Bangamata was not only Bangabandhu's wife but also his co-fighter'
Tigers set to take on Australia in final T20I Monday
71 ASPs made Additional SP
Early signs COVID-19 vaccines may not stop Delta variant, England says
Train ticket sale at counter begins Monday
Most Read News
Post-Covid economy in Bangladesh
UITS celebrates 18th founding anniv
Power dynamics in Cricket
Japan beat US to win Olympic baseball gold
Moderate rain likely
Re-education and internment camps or counterterrorism of Uyghur
India approves J & J COVID-19 vaccine
22 lakh people have lost jobs in the pandemic: DCCI president
BD received $7.11b foreign aid in FY’21, highest since independence
Mass vaccination starts with enthusiasm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft