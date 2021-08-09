Emirates Skywards offers Mile-A-Minute for its loyalty members

Emirates Skywards, the loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, has announced a special "Mile-A-Minute" offer in which members can register to earn up to 5,000 Miles during a stopover or holiday stay in Dubai.

The offer comes as Emirates' home and hub, Dubai, gears up to host Expo 2020 and as the UAE celebrates its Golden Jubilee. The offer is applicable on all Emirates flight tickets purchased between 1 August 2021 and 31 March 2022, for travel between 1 October 2021 and 31 March 2022, says a press release.

Emirates passengers can earn 1 Skywards Mile (point) for every 1 minute spent in Dubai between October 2021 and March 2022. Existing and new Emirates Skywards members, who sign up for the programme before 31 March 2022, can avail the offer on emirates.com. The offer is also valid on Emirates marketed, flydubai? operated flights with an Emirates (EK) flight number.

Expo 2020 is set to take place from 1 October 2021 until 31 March 2022. Travellers can expect a safe and unforgettable visit with live entertainment shows, cultural festivals, culinary experiences and inspiring workshops. The global event will welcome more than 25 million visitors from more than 190 countries worldwide.

As UAE rings in its Golden Jubilee, "Year of the 50th" visitors can join nation-wide grand celebrations and exciting activities across the country.

Emirates Skywards members can earn Miles with partners ranging from airlines, hotels and car rentals to financial brands. Skywards Miles can be spent on flight tickets on partner airlines, hotel stays, hospitality at sporting and cultural events, and money-can't-buy experiences. The airline currently serves over 120 destinations across its extensive network. Emirates presently operates 17 weekly flights to and from Bangladesh.











