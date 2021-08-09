Video
Four more women traders get Edinburgh Univ Research Fellowship

Published : Monday, 9 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

eSheBee Enterprises, a research organization working for grassroots women entrepreneurship development in collaboration with the University of Edinburgh, Scotland has launched Research Entrepreneurs Fellowship.
The main goal of the Fellowship is to expand a network of Local Research Assistants (RAs) in rural Bangladesh and increase the capacity of research assistants through pilot projects, says a press release.
Under the fellowship, in the first phase, scholarships are being given to 6 women entrepreneurs from 6 divisions of Bangladesh. In the second phase, scholarships are being given to 4 more women entrepreneurs of Bangladesh.
With this, a total of 10 women entrepreneurs got the opportunity of this fellowship. Four new women entrepreneurs who received fellowships are-Julia Mardi (Rajshahi), Afrin Akther Mim (Pabna),Adrita Tanha Takia (Kurigram) and Syeda Farida Akther (Habiganj).
The eSheBee authority has selected these 10 women entrepreneurs on the basis of their past contribution to eSheBee, interest in research and mentality to work in research, educational qualifications, experience, geographical location, writing and communication skills, etc.
The University of Edinburgh in Scotland and Bangladesh's eSheBee Enterprises have been conducting research on women entrepreneurs in Bangladesh since 2016.
Following this, initiatives have been taken to strengthen the research skills of research assistants in Bangladesh so that they can participate in the projects with research partners.
Through this fellowship, the selected women entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to enhance their skills by participating in a virtual training workshop conducted by eSheBee for a period of 6 months and doing practical research at the field level.
They will study the impact of COVID-19 on the livelihoods of rural women entrepreneurs in Bangladesh. They will also receive honorarium, crests and certificates upon successful completion of the project.


