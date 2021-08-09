Video
Monday, 9 August, 2021
Business

Vaccination of apparel workers in Narayanganj begins

Published : Monday, 9 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Desk

Vaccination of employees and workers of Mithila Group in Narayanganj started on Saturday last.
Nazrul Islam Babu, MP, Mithela Group Chairman Azahar Khan, Upazila Health and Family Planning Office Dr. Saima Afroz Eva and Araihazar Upazila Civil Surgeon were present at the vaccination programme.
The Mithela Group workers received the Covid-19 vaccines as part of the program launched by the government on July 18 to vaccinate apparel workers, being the frontliners in the COVID-19 state.
Earlier, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) requested the government to bring garment workers under vaccination on a priority basis, considering them as frontliners who are working amid the pandemic to protect the economy of the country.
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan expressed sincere thanks and gratitude towards the government for bringing the workers of the apparel industry under the Covid-19 vaccination program.
He said there is no alternative to mass vaccination of the apparel workers to keep the uninterrupted operation of the factories and protect the country's economy.
He requested all members and stakeholders involved to follow health safety guidelines, especially wearing mask to minimize the risk of Covid-19 infection and spread.


