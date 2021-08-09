Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 August, 2021, 6:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

bKash introduces reward points with transaction

Published : Monday, 9 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

bKash customers can now earn reward points with transaction to their own accounts. They can avail different offers including cashback using those reward points afterwards.
The more transactions will be made, the more 'bKash Rewards' points will be added
to account, making customers' experience affordable and exciting.
bKash always strives to introduce new and innovative services for its customers. On that core principle, it has introduced another unique service 'bKash Rewards' which is the first of its kind in the country's mobile financial services (MFS) sector.
'bKash Rewards' icon has been added next to the logo on the home screen of the app. By tapping on the icon, customers can learn about their earned points, position at reward level, cashback amount, offers, point history and other details. All bKash customers are eligible to get reward points and can use their points through the bKash app.
Certain amount of points will be added to customers' account through regular use of bKash services like Send Money, Mobile Recharge, Cash in, Cash Out, Payment, Pay Bill and other services. On the app's 'bKash Rewards' option, customers can see how much cashback they will get from their earned points.
Besides, customers can learn about how many points they have received from particular services and how many points they have used by tapping the 'Point History' option. A video tutorial on how 'bKash rewards' works is also added in this screen for customers' convenience.
Depending on the earned points, customers will be categorized in six reward levels such as Bronze, Silver, Titanium, Gold, Platinum and Diamond. For each level, customers can enjoy different amounts of offers including cashback using reward points. They can unlock the next levels by earning more points availing bKash services regularly.
Customers can also check their current status in the level from progress bar. Customers can also view offers of different levels from the progress bar.
For customer convenience, queries about bKash rewards have been added in the 'Frequently Asked Question' option of the bKash rewards screen. Besides, customers can find details about bKash rewards by tapping the 'Terms AND Conditions' option.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Standard Bank, BRAC to help health sector against C-19
Union Bank holds automated challan management workshop
NRBC Bank to receive all tax challan for Bangladesh Bank
Dubai’s external trade is back to pre-Covid levels
China July trade surplus with US at $35.4b
AIBL renews Farman R Chowdhury as MD
An airlines to carry all Indian Olympic medal winners free
Emirates Skywards offers Mile-A-Minute for its loyalty members


Latest News
Tunisia 'state of exception' hits halfway with no govt in sight
Killers were even afraid of Bangabandhu’s shadow: Hasan
13 Indian fishermen detained from Bay
Body formed to probe Pori Moni-Saqlain ties
US averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day
'Bangamata was not only Bangabandhu's wife but also his co-fighter'
Tigers set to take on Australia in final T20I Monday
71 ASPs made Additional SP
Early signs COVID-19 vaccines may not stop Delta variant, England says
Train ticket sale at counter begins Monday
Most Read News
Post-Covid economy in Bangladesh
UITS celebrates 18th founding anniv
Power dynamics in Cricket
Japan beat US to win Olympic baseball gold
Moderate rain likely
Re-education and internment camps or counterterrorism of Uyghur
India approves J & J COVID-19 vaccine
22 lakh people have lost jobs in the pandemic: DCCI president
BD received $7.11b foreign aid in FY’21, highest since independence
Mass vaccination starts with enthusiasm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft