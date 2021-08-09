bKash introduces reward points with transaction

bKash customers can now earn reward points with transaction to their own accounts. They can avail different offers including cashback using those reward points afterwards.

The more transactions will be made, the more 'bKash Rewards' points will be added

to account, making customers' experience affordable and exciting.

bKash always strives to introduce new and innovative services for its customers. On that core principle, it has introduced another unique service 'bKash Rewards' which is the first of its kind in the country's mobile financial services (MFS) sector.

'bKash Rewards' icon has been added next to the logo on the home screen of the app. By tapping on the icon, customers can learn about their earned points, position at reward level, cashback amount, offers, point history and other details. All bKash customers are eligible to get reward points and can use their points through the bKash app.

Certain amount of points will be added to customers' account through regular use of bKash services like Send Money, Mobile Recharge, Cash in, Cash Out, Payment, Pay Bill and other services. On the app's 'bKash Rewards' option, customers can see how much cashback they will get from their earned points.

Besides, customers can learn about how many points they have received from particular services and how many points they have used by tapping the 'Point History' option. A video tutorial on how 'bKash rewards' works is also added in this screen for customers' convenience.

Depending on the earned points, customers will be categorized in six reward levels such as Bronze, Silver, Titanium, Gold, Platinum and Diamond. For each level, customers can enjoy different amounts of offers including cashback using reward points. They can unlock the next levels by earning more points availing bKash services regularly.

Customers can also check their current status in the level from progress bar. Customers can also view offers of different levels from the progress bar.

For customer convenience, queries about bKash rewards have been added in the 'Frequently Asked Question' option of the bKash rewards screen. Besides, customers can find details about bKash rewards by tapping the 'Terms AND Conditions' option. -UNB





















