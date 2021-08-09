Video
Huawei to build robust startup ecosystems in Asia Pacific

Published : Monday, 9 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Business Desk

Huawei Cloud has recently announced its plans, including cloud collaboration and innovation programme to supercharge startup growth at the Asia-Pacific Spark Founders Summit held simultaneously in Singapore and Hong Kong SAR.
Huawei will take four initiatives to that end. Zhang Ping'an, Senior Vice President of Huawei, CEO of Huawei Cloud BU, and President of Huawei Consumer Cloud Service, said in this regard, "Huawei works with local governments, leading incubators, well-known VCs, and universities, building support platforms for startups across many regions.
"We launched the Spark Program in the Asia Pacific last year, with 40 startups joining us so far. We have already helped four of these startups launch new products and completely transform their businesses while helping eight enter new markets."
The first initiative involves joint outreach by HUAWEI CLOUD and HMS. Huawei will combine HUAWEI CLOUD infrastructure with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) to empower all industries, from media, entertainment, and finance, to the industrial Internet, healthcare, and education. HUAWEI CLOUD and HMS developers and partners will benefit from unified accounts, one-stop development platforms, and one-stop app distribution and marketing.
Their second initiative is all about continuous tech innovation. By providing cloud services worldwide with rapid elasticity, excellent performance, and a consistent experience, HUAWEI CLOUD helps startups accelerate their growth and expand into global markets. More specifically, HUAWEI CLOUD's Cloud-Native 2.0 solution helps enterprises build full-stack, agile capabilities by leveraging highly efficient infrastructure and leading cloud-native technologies. Singapore-based startup Nestia, online car marketplace UCARS, and Indonesian express delivery company has benefitted from their solutions.
 The third initiative will help the startups in the Asia Pacific expand their business into the global market. HUAWEI CLOUD operates 45 availability zones in 23 different geographic regions around the world. In the Asia Pacific, it operates seven AZs in Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, and Thailand, with local service teams in over 10 countries and regions. So, HUAWEI CLOUD is capable of delivering cloud services globally with a consistent experience.
Last but not least, HUAWEI CLOUD will offer a high-quality business ecosystem. With this in mind, HUAWEI CLOUD has built high-quality ecosystems for startups in the Asia Pacific, covering consulting services, SaaS partners, software partners, as well as governments, and top venture capitals. HUAWEI CLOUD has in-depth cooperation with over 2,000 ecosystem partners in the Asia Pacific.
Moreover, combining the strengths of HUAWEI CLOUD with HMS, this program will help accelerate the growth of startups through resource support, funding opportunities, channel sharing, and talent cultivation.
HUAWEI CLOUD will continue to invest heavily and work with partners to build inclusive, robust, innovative startup ecosystems in the Asia Pacific region. HUAWEI CLOUD is second in China and No. 5 in the global IaaS market and one of the fastest-growing major cloud service providers in the world, according to a press release.


