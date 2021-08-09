

Nagad carrys PM’s Bangamata birthday gifts to 2,000 women

Ministry of Women and Children Affairs Ministry organized an event on Sunday at capital's Osmani Memorial Auditorium where the Prime Minister joined virtually from Ganabhaban.

Each beneficiary received BDT 2,000 from the Prime Minister where the fastest growing digital financial service Nagad bore the full cost and cash out charge. In this case, each distressed woman has received Tk 30 in addition to her Nagad account as a charge to cash out the sum, says a Nagad Press release.

Jatiyo Mohila Sangstha, a national women's organisation, under the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs has done all the work of determining and selecting the number of distressed women.

The entire Nagad family is proud to be associated with such an impressive initiative on Bangamata's birthday celebration, said Tanvir A Mishuk, Managing Director of Nagad. "Nagad have always been a people oriented company. Nagad has always partnered with the government in such projects. With such effort we are bringing marginalized people under digital financial service and helping the government to achieve the Digital Bangladesh goal."

Nagad was the partner with the government last year in the same event to distribute gifts on the birth anniversary of Bangamata.

In the event, Ministry of Women and Children Affairs Secretary Md. Sayedul Islam gave the welcome speech where the State Minister Fazilatun Nessa Indira MP and Dhaka University Professor and 'Bangabandhu Chair' Dr. Syed Anwar Hussain shed lights on the eventful life of Bangamata.

In the last one year, Nagad has set a unique precedent in the distribution of government allowances, grants and assistance. During this time, Nagad has distributed various assistance, grants and allowances to about three crore people about eight crore times. In addition, Covid-19 has taken a number of initiatives to reduce the cost of mobile financial services.

Various measures have been taken to ensure reduce cost including lowest cash-out charge in the country and to send money free.

The official launch of Nagad as a digital financial transaction service of the Postal Department started on March 26, 2019. Since then, Nagad has revolutionized the country's mobile financial services sector by launching one new service after another.







