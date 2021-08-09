Digitalisation helps businesses to reach diversified markets

Video
Published : Monday, 9 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Speakers at a webinar said, digitalization is reshaping the culture and enabling businesses to reach diversified markets at a faster speed and helps boost the economy towards sustainability.
The speakers made the remarks during a webinar titled "Digitalization: Country, Business and Global Perspective", organized by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) where secretary of the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Dr. Ahmed Munirus Saleheen attended as chief guest, said a press release on Saturday.
ICAB President Mahmudul Hasan Khusru delivered the address of welcome while Akhtar Sohel Kasem, Member Council, Past President of ICAB and Senior Partner of A Qasem & Co., Chartered Accountants presided over the webinar as the session chairman.
The expatriates' welfare secretary said, `World is becoming data and technology-driven. Finance and accounting professionals have to find ways to capitalise the opportunities of digital innovations.'
Huge expansion in use of digital technologies has been occurred in recent years, he said adding that technology has transformed many aspects of our lives and paved the way for shopping online, streaming a film or engaging with friends and colleagues on social-media platforms.  
People are getting benefits of digital technology in communication during this pandemic to meet their emergencies, he added.
The secretary urged for careful use of advanced technologies so that it must not harm the society.    -BSS


