Poor response to online SME fair frustrates entrepreneurs

The online Regional SME Product Fair fails to receive adequate response this year from participants despite preparing for almost three months, disheartening entrepreneurs who took part in it.

Every year, the SME Foundation holds a Regional SME Product Fair with entrepreneurs from the divisional cities, districts, and even remote areas of the country.

However, considering the ongoing Covid-19 situation, the SME Foundation organized the regional SME product fair online this year for the first time to avoid public gatherings and follow health directives.

The small and medium enterprise (SME) owners had hoped to make up for the losses incurred amid the pandemic by selling products at the fair. But they received very poor response at the fair and sales were very low, the entrepreneurs said.

Moreover, the entrepreneurs from the remote rural areas could not take part in the fair due to a lack of proper internet access, they also said. The fair was organized for a month from May 3, but due to lack of response, it was extended till July 31 - by about three months - but this did nothing to stimulate participations.

Razbin Hafiz, a leather entrepreneur, said she was eagerly waiting for this fair to sell products in bulk during it. "Being online this year, we have been deprived of that opportunity. However, our retail sales have increased in this fair and our organization has been branded well," she added.

She also said that the fair always presented a festive atmosphere, something that is difficult to replicate online. "So, maybe, people did not respond much because of that. The pandemic has also reduced the purchasing power of consumers," she further said.

Entrepreneur Manzur Alam said he could sell agricultural products worth around Tk10,000 a day at the SME fair. Mostafizur Rahman, another leather goods entrepreneur, said that he had been waiting the entire year for the fair. He can sell products worth around Tk4-6 lakh.

"From this hope and to recover losses incurred during the pandemic, I participated in this year's online SME fair but I could not raise even Tk50,000 from sales," he added.

According to the SME Foundation, 328 entrepreneurs from 38 districts across the country participated in the fair this year, selling 936 products including jute, leather, light engineering, and agricultural items.

The SME Foundation has not published any data about the financial transactions made in the fair this year, although they publish such transactions whenever they organize any fairs. For example, the National SME Products Fair 2020 sold goods worth Tk4.95 crore and got orders worth Tk6.38 crore.

Mafizur Rahman, managing director of the SME Foundation, said that the website itself was not designed to record financial transactions. "We just wanted to create a connection between the entrepreneurs and the customers. The entrepreneurs themselves recorded the financial transactions and the foundation had no involvement with this.





