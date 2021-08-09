

BD seeks ASEAN investment, boost trade connectivity

"Bangladesh wishes to intensify political, trade, economic and cultural connectivity with the ASEAN and wants to develop sectoral cooperation," the Foreign Minister said on Sunday while addressing a virtual programme on the occasion of the 54th ASEAN Day.

ASEAN Dhaka Committee organized the webinar. Chair of the ASEAN Dhaka Committee (ADC), the High Commissioner of Malaysia to Bangladesh Ms. Haznah Md. Hashim, the High Commissioner of Brunei to Bangladesh Haji Haris Haji Othman and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen also addressed at the event.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) brings together ten countries with over 660 million people, about 9 per cent of the world's population, and a combined gross domestic product of more than USD 2.5 trillion.

With a large manufacturing base, Bangladesh stands to be one of ASEAN's strongest partners and an attractive destination for the ASEAN investors, the Foreign Minister said.

The Foreign Minister suggested a Sectoral Dialogue Partnership leading to full Dialogue Partnership in future to strengthening the economic ties between Bangladesh and ASEAN countries.

Bangladesh applied for the status of Secretarial Dialogue Partner of ASEAN, which if received, can add impetus in Bangladesh's role in bridging these two important regions of the world.

"Our relationship with the ASEAN community is, by any standard, one of our key foreign policy priorities � We wish to institutionalize our relations with ASEAN," he said.

Foreign Minister suggested that among the priority issues in which Bangladesh and ASEAN countries can forge partnership are poverty alleviation, counter-terrorism, climate change, water resources management, migration, disaster management, agriculture and ICT.

With its unique geographical location, Bangladesh can act as a "bridge" between South Asia and South East Asia acting as a gateway to the land locked countries of Nepal, Bhutan and Northeast India for the ASEAN countries, Dr Momen said.

Haji Haris bin Haji Othman, High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam; Rina P. Soemarno, Ambassador of Indonesia; Aung Kyaw Moe, Ambassador of Myanmar; Pham Viet Chien, Ambassador of Vietnam; Panom Thongprayoon, Chargé d'Affaires, Kingdom of Thailand; Leo Marco C. Vidal, Chargé d'Affaires of the Philippines; Sheela Pillai, Head of Mission of the Singapore Consulate, Dhaka; Foreign Ministry officials and diplomats from ASEAN member countries joined.

Throughout the last 50 years, Dr Momen said, the ASEAN has transformed from a loosely constructed regional organization to one of the major players in the world encompassing almost all countries in Southeast Asia.

Haznah Md Hashim highlighted the achievement of ASEAN, after 54 years since its establishment, in bringing peace and prosperity to the region, and that ASEAN has been working together in finding a sustainable response to the current pandemic.

She reiterated the significance of ASEAN-Bangladesh relations, and that the ADC will continue to play an active and constructive role as the bridge for the ASEAN Member States in engaging the host government.











