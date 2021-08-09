Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 August, 2021, 6:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD seeks ASEAN investment, boost trade connectivity

Published : Monday, 9 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 171
Diplomatic Correspondent

BD seeks ASEAN investment, boost trade connectivity

BD seeks ASEAN investment, boost trade connectivity

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen sought ASEAN countries investment for healthy returns saying that Bangladesh could be an attractive destination for ASEAN investors.
"Bangladesh wishes to intensify political, trade, economic and cultural connectivity with the ASEAN and wants to develop sectoral cooperation," the Foreign Minister said on Sunday while addressing a virtual programme on the occasion of the 54th ASEAN Day.
ASEAN Dhaka Committee organized the webinar. Chair of the ASEAN Dhaka Committee (ADC), the High Commissioner of Malaysia to Bangladesh Ms. Haznah Md. Hashim, the High Commissioner of Brunei to Bangladesh Haji Haris Haji Othman and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen also addressed at the event.
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) brings together ten countries with over 660 million people, about 9 per cent of the world's population, and a combined gross domestic product of more than USD 2.5 trillion.
With a large manufacturing base, Bangladesh stands to be one of ASEAN's strongest partners and an attractive destination for the ASEAN investors, the Foreign Minister said.
The Foreign Minister suggested a Sectoral Dialogue Partnership leading to full Dialogue Partnership in future to strengthening the economic ties between Bangladesh and ASEAN countries.
Bangladesh applied for the status of Secretarial Dialogue Partner of ASEAN, which if received, can add impetus in Bangladesh's role in bridging these two important regions of the world.
"Our relationship with the ASEAN community is, by any standard, one of our key foreign policy priorities � We wish to institutionalize our relations with ASEAN," he said.
Foreign Minister suggested that among the priority issues in which Bangladesh and ASEAN countries can forge partnership are poverty alleviation, counter-terrorism, climate change, water resources management, migration, disaster management, agriculture and ICT.
With its unique geographical location, Bangladesh can act as a "bridge" between South Asia and South East Asia acting as a gateway to the land locked countries of Nepal, Bhutan and Northeast India for the ASEAN countries, Dr Momen said.
Haji Haris bin Haji Othman, High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam; Rina P. Soemarno, Ambassador of Indonesia; Aung Kyaw Moe, Ambassador of Myanmar; Pham Viet Chien, Ambassador of Vietnam; Panom Thongprayoon, Chargé d'Affaires, Kingdom of Thailand; Leo Marco C. Vidal, Chargé d'Affaires of the Philippines; Sheela Pillai, Head of Mission of the Singapore Consulate, Dhaka; Foreign Ministry officials and diplomats from ASEAN member countries joined.
Throughout the last 50 years, Dr Momen said, the ASEAN has transformed from a loosely constructed regional organization to one of the major players in the world encompassing almost all countries in Southeast Asia.
Haznah Md Hashim highlighted the achievement of ASEAN, after 54 years since its establishment, in bringing peace and prosperity to the region, and that ASEAN has been working together in finding a sustainable response to the current pandemic.
She reiterated the significance of ASEAN-Bangladesh relations, and that the ADC will continue to play an active and constructive role as the bridge for the ASEAN Member States in engaging the host government.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Standard Bank, BRAC to help health sector against C-19
Union Bank holds automated challan management workshop
NRBC Bank to receive all tax challan for Bangladesh Bank
Dubai’s external trade is back to pre-Covid levels
China July trade surplus with US at $35.4b
AIBL renews Farman R Chowdhury as MD
An airlines to carry all Indian Olympic medal winners free
Emirates Skywards offers Mile-A-Minute for its loyalty members


Latest News
Tunisia 'state of exception' hits halfway with no govt in sight
Killers were even afraid of Bangabandhu’s shadow: Hasan
13 Indian fishermen detained from Bay
Body formed to probe Pori Moni-Saqlain ties
US averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day
'Bangamata was not only Bangabandhu's wife but also his co-fighter'
Tigers set to take on Australia in final T20I Monday
71 ASPs made Additional SP
Early signs COVID-19 vaccines may not stop Delta variant, England says
Train ticket sale at counter begins Monday
Most Read News
Post-Covid economy in Bangladesh
UITS celebrates 18th founding anniv
Power dynamics in Cricket
Japan beat US to win Olympic baseball gold
Moderate rain likely
Re-education and internment camps or counterterrorism of Uyghur
India approves J & J COVID-19 vaccine
22 lakh people have lost jobs in the pandemic: DCCI president
BD received $7.11b foreign aid in FY’21, highest since independence
Mass vaccination starts with enthusiasm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft