FDI rose by 8.3pc to $3.50 billion in FY’21 amid C-19

The foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country increased 8.3 percent in the last fiscal (FY) 2020-21 amid Covid-19 outbreak in the world.

Bangladesh Investment and Development Authority (BIDA) sources said, foreign direct investment (FDI) stood USD $ 3.50 billion last year. This is 8.3 percent more than the previous fiscal.

In fiscal 2019-20, Bangladesh received FDI of around 3.23 billion.

Experts say significant foreign investment came from Korea, China and Hong Kong in the last fiscal. Investments have also come in power, banking and telecommunication sectors. That is why FDI has increased even during the pandemic, they said.

Sources said out of total foreign investment in 2020, 19.8 per cent came in power sector, 11.8 per cent in banking, 10.6 per cent in textiles, 10.1 per cent in telecommunications, 13 per cent in food and 34.6 per cent in other sectors.

The FDI include 32.9 per cent as direct investment, 61.1 per cent from companies' profits and 6 per cent is debt from one company to another.

Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of the Policy Research Institute (PRI), said foreign investment would not increase unless domestic investment increased. 'Our investment remained stuck up in the same place for the last few years; between 31-32 percent of GDP. Corona has further reduced it. There is no private sector investment.

"As the world trade slowed amid coronavirus, capital inflow came to a standstill," he said. As a result, there has been less global capital investment. In spite of this, I can say that FDI in Bangladesh has increased by more than 8 percent in the last fiscal year.

The sources said the US is the top foreign investor in Bangladesh. They have invested 16.6 percent of the total investment. Singapore is second with 16.1 percent of total investment. The Netherland is in third place with 7.3 percent inflow of investment.

The UAE has 6.7 per cent, Malaysia 6.3 per cent, China 6.3 per cent, Egypt 6.2 per cent, the UK 6.1 per cent, Hong Kong 3.9 per cent and other countries together 24.5 per cent.

Syed Ershad Ahmed, president of the US Chamber of Investors in Bangladesh said, "The main problem of FDI in Bangladesh is inadequate branding. We have not yet been able to properly present our branding to foreign investors. In addition, we have problems with the port. So far we have not been able to automate our port. '

He said the government is implementing big infrastructure projects with loans from abroad and these projects could also be implemented through foreign direct investment under PPP. In that case, foreign investment would increase.

Ershad Ahmed said foreign investment come hands in hand with domestic investors. Domestic investment is also declining. We have to pay attention to this aspect as well.

'Most countries are recovering from the pandemic. As a result, investment is expected to increase this year. Construction of infrastructure in the special economic zones of Bangladesh will increase investment, he said.

The Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA) is establishing 100 economic zones across the country. About two dozen foreign companies have shown interest in investing in Mirsarai zone in Chittagong.

