DU to implement Master Plan to reach global standard

Dhaka University, the highest academic institution and the heart of historic movements in the country, which played the utmost role in all the significant political movements, has taken a Master Plan worth Tk 10,000 crore to enhance the beauty of the campus and to ensure an affable environment to accelerate academic activities and research.

The DU syndicate had approved the Master Plan on September 17 last year, which will fuel the university to uphold global standard. The plan will be implemented as soon as the authorities concerned get the approval of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Master Plan will be implemented in three phases in 15 years. The hundred year old university started its academic activities with 12 departments, 3 faculties, 60 teachers, 877 students, and 3 residential halls on about 600 acres of land.

Now, the university consists of 13 Faculties, 83 Departments, 16 Institutes, 55 Research Centres, 19 halls and 4 hostels. The number of students and teachers has risen to about 39,496 and 2,156 respectively.

The main purpose of the university was to create new areas of knowledge, and disseminate this knowledge to society through its students.

To increase the facilities, the Master Plan focuses on more accommodation advantage for students and teachers, sophisticated library, separate playground and swimming pool for the female students, dedicated bicycle lane, modern registrar building and modern medical centre, new academic and administrative buildings.

The Master Plan includes a total of 97 new buildings in three phases. Notably, some existing buildings will be renovated and some building will be demolished to build a new one on that place. Among them, there will be 17 academic buildings, 8 buildings in the halls of the female students while 16 in the dormitories of the male students, 22 buildings for house tutors, 12 for teachers and officials, 9 for staff and 13 for other categories.

All the current halls will be renovated and new halls will be built. According to the university sources, only 42 per cent of the total students get residential accommodation in the 23 halls at this time. However, the Master Plan will ensure residential facilities for at least 75.5 per cent of the students, almost 2 times than now.

Other than this, the university plans to rename Shah Newaz Dormitory as Joy Bangla Hall after its demolition and renovation.

Although the Central Library of the university is one of the richest in South Asia with more than 3 lakh books and 40,000 journals including some rare historical books, the teachers and students can rarely find a place to study here due to insufficient sitting arrangement. Now the library can accommodate only 2 per cent of the total students. So the university recommends to building a new building with all modern facilities.

The officials and students are facing various problems due to inadequate accommodation in the current registrar building. There were only 10,000 students when the present registrar building was built. But now the number has reached at around 3.5 lakh including the students of the DU affiliated colleges.

To face the space shortage, a new registrar building will be constructed so that the students will get rapid service and will not have to wait day after a day for a trifling matter.

The students often complain that they do not get any medical treatment except some basic level treatment at the Dhaka University Medical Centre. Under the circumstances, the authority plans to modernize the medical centre and adopt sophisticated healthcare facilities with a fresh team of specialized doctors.

Besides, a multi-storey building will be constructed for the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU), so that the precious historical artifacts of DUCSU museum will be preserved and students' representative will be able to carry on their activities properly.

Students spend most of their spare time unproductive pursuits due to lack of recreation centres. Under the Master Plan, there will be recreational facilities.

Now the university has a central playground which remains under the occupancy of male students almost the whole year. There will be a separate playground and swimming pool for the female students.

The Central Mosque of the university is now in want of attention and renovations, especially in the rainy season. According to the Master Plan, the mosque will be rebuilt.

Due to deficiency of proper management and lack of modern instruments, students and teachers become indifferent to go to the current gymnasium of the university. The Master Plan will adopt a fresh and well-equipped gymnasium for the teachers and students.

Not to hamper any ones' way on the campus, the university will construct separate cycling tracks and walkways.

Most importantly, the Master Plan emphasizes to make a green campus for a peaceful and friendly research based university.

Plans have also been taken to renovate the entire area of Shaheed Minar keeping its main edifice intact.

Besides, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina instructed the authority concerned to rebuild the TSC with all the touches of modern life.

DU Pro-Vice Chancellor (Academic) and convener of the Master Plan Technical Committee told the Daily Observer that they have taken up a Master Plan for infrastructural development coordinating with the academic advancement.

There will be a vast change in the academic climate of Dhaka University and the university will hold global standard once the Master Plan is implemented, Prof Kamal said.

He said the teachers and students will get an education and research friendly environment through the Master Plan.

"Students will not have to huddle in the classrooms and will not have to cram in halls. We will ensure the space a student requires in the classroom and in the hall maintaining international standards. We will enrich the library facilities, will ensure modern equipment whatever the departments need for research," the Pro VC said.

DU VC Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman said the Master Plan will ensure infrastructural and academic facilities which will ultimately impact on the quality education.

Prof Akhtaruzzaman said, "The Master Plan will result in the uplift of education, research and environment. It will improve the quality of the life of teachers and students of the university."

Zahid Hasan, a second-year student of Japanese Studies Department, said that the university fails to provide most of the facilities which are necessary for the development of a student's talent and creativity.

"There will be remarkable change on the campus of Dhaka University and in its education system if the Master Plan is implemented," Zahid added.

A fourth-year Islamic History and Culture Department student, under the condition of not to be named, said, "The authority should have adopted the plan years ago as the Dhaka University stepped into its 101 years."