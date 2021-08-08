Lockdown breach: 342 arrested in Dhaka on day 16

Police arrested 342 more people in Dhaka on Saturday for violating lockdown restrictions on the 16th day of the countrywide strict lockdown aimed at reducing the Covid-19 contagion risk.

The arrestees failed to show any valid reason for being out on the streets, said DMP Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media) Iftekharul Islam said.

Meanwhile, mobile courts collected Tk 48450 in fines from 171 people. Also, the Traffic Division collected Tk 1090500 as penalties from 492 vehicles for violating lockdown restrictions. The number of vehicles and people on the city's streets were comparatively higher on Saturday than the previous day. -UNB





