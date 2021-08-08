Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 August, 2021, 1:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Experts approve key UN climate science report

Published : Sunday, 8 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 189
Staff Correspondent

Representatives from 195 countries on Friday approved a critical UN science report that will provide the most comprehensive and up-to-date assessment yet of the state of Earth's climate.
  "Today, #IPCC's latest #ClimateReport -- #ClimateChange 2021: the Physical Science Basis -- was approved and accepted in a historical first virtual approval session," the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change tweeted on Friday.
The report is set to be released on Monday.
IPCC delegates have been locked in virtual negotiations for two weeks, vetting a 30-page "summary
for policymakers" - line-by-line, word-by-word -- of an underlying scientific report years in the making.  "This was such an amazing experience, so proud to be a small part of this great team and what we have achieved," German climatologist and IPCC contributor Friederike Otto said on Twitter.
On the heels of deadly floods in India, China and northern Europe as well as asphalt-melting heatwaves in North America and southern Europe, the IPCC's report assesses the latest climate science.  The world has changed since its last comprehensive assessment in 2014.
With increasingly sophisticated technology allowing scientists to measure climate change and predict its future path, the report is expected to make for harrowing reading. It will project global temperature changes until the end of the century under different emissions scenarios.
Based almost entirely on published research, it could forecast -- even under optimistic scenarios -- a temporary "overshoot" of the 1.5C target of the Paris Agreement, and upwardly revised estimates for long-term sea-level rise.
It is also expected to reflect huge progress in so-called attribution science, which allows experts to link individual extreme weather events directly to man-made climate change.
While the underlying IPCC report is purely scientific, the summary for policymakers is negotiated by national representatives, and therefore subject to competing priorities. Belgian climate physicist and former IPCC co-chair Jean-Pascal Ypersele, who was party to the negotiations, said the talks were guided by the underlying science.
"I can testify that the authors of the #ClimateReport had the last word on every sentence in the SPM, which really was a Summary FOR (and not BY) policymakers," he said on Twitter. The report comes less than three months ahead of the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow, which are seen as vital for humanity's chance of limiting the worst impacts of global warming.
French climatologist Corinne Le Quere congratulated the delegates for finalising "the text of what I think will be one of the most important scientific reports ever published".


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DU to implement Master Plan to reach global standard
Lockdown breach: 342 arrested in Dhaka on day 16
Experts approve key UN climate science report
ADC Saqlain withdrawn from  DB for Pori Moni link
CID takes Pori Moni, Piasha, Marium, Mou, Raj for questioning
1000-bed Covid field hospital opens
Vaccine curbs infection risk even in those who have had Covid: CDC
Daily essentials’ prices keep soaring


Latest News
2.8m get vaccine doses on first day of mass inoculation
Moon sighting body sits Monday to fix Ashura date
Another dead dolphin found on Kuakata sea beach
Educationist Nazma Chowdhury dies of Covid
US urges Americans to leave Afghanistan immediately
Drug peddler held with 548 bottles of liquor in Rajshahi
5 women receive 'Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Award'
Britain's Kenny makes Olympic history with keirin gold
18 more die at RMCH Covid unit
Crowds at vaccination centres on second day of mass inoculation
Most Read News
Exclusive interview of Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh
US State Department announces five additions to global terrorist list
Iran President lauds Bangladesh’s robust development
 Scarcity of water in haors: Fishes on the brink of extinction
Vexing vaccination vaudeville
The muddy road in Matuail in the capital becomes unusable
Olympic Snaps
Bustling Dhaka finally feels ‘lockdown silence’
Global Covid cases top 201 million
Taliban close in on two provincial Afghan capitals
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft