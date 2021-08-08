ADC Saqlain withdrawn from  DB for Pori Moni link

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Md Golam Saqlain Sithil of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has been transferred to the DMP Public Order Management (POM) West Division from the Detective Branch (Gulshan) on charges of 'unprofessional conduct' with arrested

actress Pori Moni.

Saklain was first "restrained from all activities of DB", the DMP said in a notice on Saturday. Half an hour later, the DMP issued another notice confirming his transfer to the Public Order Management (West Division).

On Friday, several media outlets reported that Pori Moni, who was recently arrested on drugs-related charges, had spent almost 18 hours at Saklain's official residence. The actress allegedly went to his house on August 1 and left late at night.

In a video clip that has been doing the rounds on social media, Pori Moni and Saklain could be seen getting off a car together. Saklain was later seen picking up the key to the flat from the building's security guard before taking the lift upstairs. They were also carrying a trolley bag at the time.

Another clip showed the two leaving the apartment in a different set of clothes at midnight with the same trolley bag.

Several media outlets reported that ADC Shithil had engaged in unprofessional conduct with Pori Moni while supervising a case filed by the actress in June against five persons, including Nasir U Mahmud, former president of Uttara Club Ltd.

Harun ur Rashid, Joint Commissioner of the Detective Police, was asked about the affair at an unscheduled press conference on Friday but he promptly left the briefing without answering the question.

However, DMP Commissioner Shafiqul Islam said Saklain would face action if the allegations against him prove true.







