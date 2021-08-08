CID takes Pori Moni, Piasha, Marium, Mou, Raj for questioning

Film actress Pori Moni, model Faria Mahbub Piasha, Marium Akter, Mou and producer Nazrul Islam Raj were taken into custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for remand on Saturday.

In three days time, the CID took over the investigation of Pori Moni case as the 4th law enforcement agency took her into custody for remand on Saturday.

RAB arrested Pori Moni from her Banani residence than handed her over to the police. Police handed her over to the DB police and the DB handed her over to CID.

CID Additional DIG Sheikh Omar Faruque told journalists at the CID office in the capital on Saturday afternoon that the CID got the case and the accused.

"We have just started the investigation," he said

He said seven cases have been handed over to the CID under a directive from the Police Headquarters.

"From now on, CID will investigate these cases," he added.

"The CID has been tasked with investigating seven cases filed against actress Pori Moni, models Faria Mahbub Piasha and Mariam Akhter Mou, and producer Nazrul Islam Raj. We have already received the documents of the cases. They are already being questioned as part of the investigation."

Besides, seven cases against producer Nazrul Islam Raj, controversial businessman Helena Jahangir, model-actress Piasha and Mou have been handed over to the CID.

If any influential people are involved, action will be taken against them because no one is above the law," said a senior CID official.

The CID has conducted a raid at expelled Awami League leader Helena Jahangir's Gulshan residence.

The raid was carried out in the afternoon on Saturday, CID's Additional Police Superintendent Azad Rahman said and added details of the raid would be explained later on.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Helena Jahangir conducting raid at her Gulshan residence on July 29 midnight. During the four and a quarter hours of raid, foreign alcoholic drinks, foreign currencies, deer and kangaroo hides, casino equipment and walkie-talkie sets were seized from the residence.

At about 12:15am, Helena Jahangir was detained and taken to the RAB Headquarters at Uttara. Later, at about 2:00am, a RAB team conducted raids at Helena Jahangir's owned IP TV 'Joyjatra' and Joyjatra Foundation offices at Mirpur.







