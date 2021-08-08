1000-bed Covid field hospital opens



Health Minister Zahid Malik inaugurates the 1,000-bed Covid-19 Field Hospital including ICU and HDU facilities at Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib Convention Hall of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Health Minister Zahid Maleque inaugurated the university's 'Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Covid Field Hospital' at 12:00pm on Saturday.

Director of the hospital, Prof Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed said that the patient will be admitted to the hospital on Saturday. We started the hospital with 357 beds on the first day. Each bed has an ICU. It will soon be a 1000-bed hospital.

According to sources, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed to increase the number of beds in all hospitals' COVID units in the country as the coronavirus infection in the country is on the rise.

Following this, the BSMMU Convention Centre was turned into the field hospital for Covid-19 patients. The facility included regular wards as well as Intensive care unit (ICU) and high dependency unit (HDU).

Senior Secretary of the Health Department Lokman Hossain was present as a special guest. Among others, Vice-Chancellor of BSMMU Prof Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed, senior officials of the university and deans of various faculties were present. -Agencies





