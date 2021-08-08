Daily essentials’ prices keep soaring

Price of a few daily essentials has soared with that of green chilli abnormally high. Rice, pulses, eggs and palm oil and almost all types of vegetables are selling at a bit increased price. Traders blame lockdown induced supply shortage for this price hike.

People living from hand to mouth are finding it hard to match the current market situation.

Sale of per kg green chilli shot up from Tk 50 in last week to Tk 200. Traders are showing excuse of ceaseless rain for last few days behind such abnormal hike of green chilli. They say that they have to sell green chilli at such a higher price because they have to buy it at the higher price.

However Prices of flour, sugar and broiler chicken remained unchanged.

The announcement of opening all kinds of factories including readymade garments and lifting the lockdown from August 11 has started bringing motion to normal movement and consumers are increasing in kitchen markets.

While visiting different kitchen market in the capital on Saturday this correspondent found selling of per kg (round) eggplant Tk 60, karla Tk 40, Indian tomato Tk 100, barbati Tk 80 per kg. Pumpkin pieces are currently being sold at Tk 40, while gourd, sweet pumpkin at Tk 40 per kg, chichinga at Tk 40, patal at Tk 50, potato at Tk 25 and cockroach at Tk 60.

Local onions are being sold at Tk 45 per kg while imported onion was sold at Tk 30 to Tk 35 per kg.

Regarding the unusual increase in the price of green chillies, trader Abdul Hamid said in the

Segunbagicha kitchen market that the rains had caused severe damage to the chilli fields. On the other hand, the production of green chillies is less but the demand is more.

Besides, dried chillies are being sold at Tk 150 to Tk 250 per kg, garlic at Tk 80 to Tk 130 per kg and ginger at Tk 100 per kg. Turmeric is being sold at Tk 180 to Tk 220 per kg. Sugar is being sold at Tk 75 per kg. Besides, packets of sugar are being sold at Tk 78 to Tk 80 per kg.

The price of rice has increased by Tk 2 to Tk 3 per kg in the market. BR-28 rice is being sold at Tk 50 to Tk 52, Miniket at Tk 62 to Tk 64, pajama rice at Tk 50 per kg and coarse rice at Tk 48 to Tk 48 per kg.

Last week, the price of coarse rice was Tk 44 to Tk 45 per kg. Polao rice is being sold at Tk 90 to Tk 100 at the previous price. Dozens of red eggs are being sold for Tk 100 which was sold at Tk 90 to Tk 95 last week.

The price of chicken has gone up and Sonali (Cock) chicken is being sold at Tk Tk 220 to Tk 230 per kg. Broiler chickens are being sold at Tk 120 to Tk 130 per kg. The price of layer chicken has increased by Tk 20 per kg. It is being sold at Tk 220 to Tk 230 per kg.











