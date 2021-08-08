Video
22.5m citizens register online for Covid vaccine

Published : Sunday, 8 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 181

The number of citizens who have registered for the coronavirus vaccine on Surokkha web platform has reached 22.5 million as people's interest in getting the jab increases.
The rate of registration hovers around 3,500 per minute from 8 am to 9 pm, but it drops after 10 pm, Masum Billah, system manager at the government's ICT Division, said on Saturday.
The number of people registering for vaccine was not big in early days, but it has been rising rapidly since Jul 25, according to Masum.
The number of people who have received the first or both doses of a coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh topped 10 million on Aug 5, according to the Directorate General of Health Services. They include 4.4 million who have also taken the second shot. The government suspended the registration in May due to a lack of vaccine doses. The process resumed in July after more doses arrived. With the vaccines continuing to come, the government on Saturday launched an expanded mass vaccination campaign at over 15,000 centres across the country to inoculate 3.2 million people against COVID-19.
    -bdnews24.com


