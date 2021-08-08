Construction cost high but durability low

Functional highways are essential for smooth running of a country's economy but road infrastructure in Bangladesh remains very poor.

A total of 96 road construction and development projects were completed under the Seventh Five-Year Plan from 2016 to 2020, according to the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Department (IMED) of the Ministry of Planning.

Transport and communication experts have cited a number of reasons that are responsible for roads and highways not being sustainable. The technical section of Roads and Highways Department (RHD) has also identified many issues behind the instability of highways.

Despite the massive construction costs, the roads and highways of the country are not sustainable for a number of specific reasons including overloading and traffic congestion, lack of drainage system and frequent waterlogging on highways, corruption in absence of accountability, use of substandard materials, building bitumen roads instead of concrete roads and lack of post construction maintenance.

Plying of overloaded vehicles, especially trucks carrying more than stipulated weights often reduces the usual lifespan of roads.

Traffic jam on highways is a regular scene in the country. It causes excessive load on the road. The load of a moving vehicle is much less than a standing one.

Law enforcement agencies often show indifference regarding imposition of restriction on the movement of overloaded vehicles on the roads.

Transport and communication experts see the problem of overloading on roads and highways as one of the main reasons for declining road stability in the country. The technical section of the RHD has also identified the same factor as responsible for reducing road life.

In this regard, communication expert BUET Professor Md Shamsul Haque told the Daily Observer, "The lifespan of the road is reduced due to plying of overloaded vehicles. But there is very little attention to the problem."

According to the international standard, a truck can carry maximum 16 tonnes of weight. But in Bangladesh, trucks generally carry 22 tonnes.

As a result, the life expectancy of the road decreases and it adds to the risk of accident on the roads and highways.

Terming carrying of additional load on roads as a criminal offense, Dr Shamsul Haque said, "Our roads are suitable for carrying 16 tonnes, truck tires and engines are also made for carrying 16 tonnes. And so, accidents may occur if you carry 22 tonnes on a truck."

Regarding traffic jam, the communication expert said, "Runways are not damaged much when heavy aircraft run at high speeds. Similarly, when a heavy vehicle passes over the highway at high speed, its pressure is lesser than that of a vehicle of the same weight stuck on the road."

Communication specialist and General Secretary of Bangladesh Institute of Planners Dr Adil Mohammed Khan said, "Traffic congestion increases the live weight on the road, which reduces the stability of the roads."

There is not adequate drainage system for rainwater to flow down from road surface. As a result, water accumulates in the bitumen carpet on the road and water is the main enemy of bitumen. Consequently, when the surface of the road becomes fragile due to rainwater, overloaded vehicles continue to pass over it and the road loses its durability.

Communication experts Shamsul Haque and Adil Mohammed Khan also see waterlogging as a major factor behind reduced road life.

If the highways are built properly after setting required standard and planning then it will be of high quality and sustainable.

On the other hand, a section of corrupt contractors in collusion with some government engineers use substandard construction materials on highways, which is now an open secret. Instead of using quality materials, they use low quality stone, sand and bitumen in the hope of making more profit. As a result, the surface of the road gets removed within a short time, sometimes even before completion of the road work.

The durability of Dhaka-Chattogram and Dhaka-Mymensingh highways is declining due to the use of low quality bitumen and lack of drainage system. Speed-breakers have become flattened due to the use of low quality materials and overload.

The RHD gave a report on the Dhaka-Chattogram four-lane highway after it got partially damaged. The report said there were faults in the use of construction materials on the highway. The project used 50/70 grade bitumen as per the design. The combination of stones brought from Sylhet was not durable. However, the use of rubberized bitumen or polymer would have made the life of the highway pavement more durable.

An official of the RHD said on condition of anonymity that the bitumen-stone combination of the Dhaka-Chattogram four-lane highway was tested through Buet. It was seen that bitumen holding capacity of the Indian stones coming from Tamabil in Sylhet was low. The bitumen got quickly detached and the road was damaged. Later the stone-bitumen mixture coming through Sonamasjid land port was tested and it was found durable. Subsequently, the stone that came through Sonamasjid was used in the four lanes.

The contractor does not take any responsibility for the maintenance of roads after construction. The construction contract does not mention such issues. As a result, the accountability for work remains absent. Again the government's monitoring team does not do the kind of monitoring that needs to be done. That is why the highways are not sustainable.

In this regard, transportation expert Adil Mohammed Khan thinks that even after the completion of the road construction work, its maintenance and any kind of repair must be done by the concerned contractor. And these issues should be clearly mentioned in the agreement. This will increase accountability.

At the same time, Dr Shamsul Haque thinks that the roads and highways are intentionally made defective. Then new budgets are made for repair works and that too without proper planning. Dr Shamsul Haque referred to it as 'black hole maintenance'.

Since bitumen is wasted in water, building concrete highways can be a good option. There could also be a comparative analysis of bitumen and concrete roads. Dr Adil Mohammed Khan thinks that for sustainable highways we must move towards building concrete highways. Moreover, the concrete road does not suffer any damage to the water and the repair of this kind of road is also relatively easy and durable.

The technical section of the RHD has identified a number of issues related to the sustainable development of highways in terms of space, time, weather and environment, and is also planning to implement them.

Additional Chief Engineer of the Technical Section of RHD Md Abdullah Al Mamun said, "We are trying to update our designs considering our country's technology, our materials, our country's weather and disasters. We have already started it. It is natural that the design and type of road will vary from region to region. We have to design according to our country. That means one shoe doesn't fit to all."

"The work is on for design formulation considering the country's climate change and risks as well as loading problems and waterlogging. And it won't happen overnight. It's an ongoing process," he added.





