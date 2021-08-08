Mass vaccination starts with enthusiasm



People come to get inoculated against Covid-19 at different centres in the capital on the first day of the countrywide mass vaccination programme on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The campaign that got a huge response amid great enthusiasm of common people has reportedly ran short of vaccines to some extents leading many to return back without getting vaccinated.

Thousands of people lined up in Rampura and Banasree areas of Ward 22 of Dhaka North City Corporation in the morning to get vaccine. Only 350 people were vaccinated. Many expressed their discontent for not getting vaccine even standing in line for a long time.

"Twenty five vials were given to Ward 22. From each vial 14 people can be vaccinated," said Kamrunnahar, the centre's co-coordinator.

"Vaccination ended after 12pm. Those who have come before 12 pm have been vaccinated. Though a lot of people came after then we could not inoculate them," she added.

Meanwhile, people were seen coming in the center till 3 pm. All of them went

back without getting vaccinated.

Jamal Mostafa, a resident of the the area, said, "Many younger people have taken vaccines. Although the government said that the elderly and the disabled would be vaccinated on a priority basis, I didn't get yet."

In Netrokona, most of the people returned back without getting vaccinated as there was less vaccine than required.

Selim Mia, District Civil Surgeon of Netrokona said, "Some 54,000 vaccines are to be given in 86 unions. Everyone is interested to get vaccinated. Those who are left out may be vaccinated on August 14."

Mass vaccination is running at 269 centers at Mymensingh City Corporation, Municipality Ward and Union level.

Salma, a housewife who came to the Ghagra Union Center in Sadar said that she had registered and then received the vaccine. "Now it is very good that the government has arranged vaccine near the house. I got the vaccine very easily by showing my identity card." In Rangpur, the stock of corona vaccine ran out before 12pm. Many returned without getting vaccinated. This has caused anger among the people who came to get vaccinated. City dwellers have demanded to increase the number of vaccine. Vaccination is running in 83 unions of the district including 33 wards of the city corporation.

Hiramba Kumar Roy, Rangpur Civil Surgeon, said, "Three booths have been set up in each of the 33 wards of the city corporation area. But vaccines are less than demand. Many did not get it. The matter will be reported to the higher authorities."

In Khulna, people have come to the vaccination center in Khulna ignoring the rain. There was a crowd of people in the center. However, the hygiene rules were not followed. Vaccination is being given in 307 booths in Khulna district and metropoliton.

Vaccination activities were going on in the rain all day. Allegations of non-compliance with hygiene rules have been found in various centers.







Countrywide mass vaccination campaign has started since 9am on Saturday.The campaign that got a huge response amid great enthusiasm of common people has reportedly ran short of vaccines to some extents leading many to return back without getting vaccinated.Thousands of people lined up in Rampura and Banasree areas of Ward 22 of Dhaka North City Corporation in the morning to get vaccine. Only 350 people were vaccinated. Many expressed their discontent for not getting vaccine even standing in line for a long time."Twenty five vials were given to Ward 22. From each vial 14 people can be vaccinated," said Kamrunnahar, the centre's co-coordinator."Vaccination ended after 12pm. Those who have come before 12 pm have been vaccinated. Though a lot of people came after then we could not inoculate them," she added.Meanwhile, people were seen coming in the center till 3 pm. All of them wentback without getting vaccinated.Jamal Mostafa, a resident of the the area, said, "Many younger people have taken vaccines. Although the government said that the elderly and the disabled would be vaccinated on a priority basis, I didn't get yet."In Netrokona, most of the people returned back without getting vaccinated as there was less vaccine than required.Selim Mia, District Civil Surgeon of Netrokona said, "Some 54,000 vaccines are to be given in 86 unions. Everyone is interested to get vaccinated. Those who are left out may be vaccinated on August 14."Mass vaccination is running at 269 centers at Mymensingh City Corporation, Municipality Ward and Union level.Salma, a housewife who came to the Ghagra Union Center in Sadar said that she had registered and then received the vaccine. "Now it is very good that the government has arranged vaccine near the house. I got the vaccine very easily by showing my identity card." In Rangpur, the stock of corona vaccine ran out before 12pm. Many returned without getting vaccinated. This has caused anger among the people who came to get vaccinated. City dwellers have demanded to increase the number of vaccine. Vaccination is running in 83 unions of the district including 33 wards of the city corporation.Hiramba Kumar Roy, Rangpur Civil Surgeon, said, "Three booths have been set up in each of the 33 wards of the city corporation area. But vaccines are less than demand. Many did not get it. The matter will be reported to the higher authorities."In Khulna, people have come to the vaccination center in Khulna ignoring the rain. There was a crowd of people in the center. However, the hygiene rules were not followed. Vaccination is being given in 307 booths in Khulna district and metropoliton.Vaccination activities were going on in the rain all day. Allegations of non-compliance with hygiene rules have been found in various centers.