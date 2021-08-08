261 Covid deaths in 24 hours  

The country witnessed the second highest deaths due to covid-19 as 261 more people died from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday. The death toll stands at 22,411. Some 8,136 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,343,396.

Besides, 16,383 Covid-19 patients recovered from the highly contagious viral disease, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The total number of recovery stands at 1,188,820, the recovery rate being 88.49 per cent.

The country logged positivity rate of 25.65 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 16.64 per cent and the death rate remains 1.67 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 707 labs across the country tested 31,702 samples.

Dhaka counted 101 deaths, the highest among

the eight divisions, followed by Chattogram with 62 deaths. Khulna division reported 45 deaths, Mymensingh 16, Barisal 12, Rangpur 10, Rajshahi eight and Sylhet division seven deaths.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Meanwhile, the fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 4,294,000 lives and infected over 202,593,000 people across the world till Saturday evening, according to Worldometer.

More than 182,091,000 million people have recovered from the disease, which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







