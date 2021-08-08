Video
Home City News

Moderate rain likely

Published : Sunday, 8 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 242

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Saturday predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind in different parts of the country in the next 24 hours commencing at 9am on Saturday.
 Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over the country.    -BSS


