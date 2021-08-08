UITS celebrates 18th founding anniv

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 7: The 18th founding anniversary of the University of Information Technology and Sciences (UITS) celebrated on Saturday, said a press release.

On this occasion, a discussion meeting was organised through Virtual Platform at 4 pm on Saturday.

Dhaka University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr M Akhtaruzzaman was present as the chief guest while Parliament member Badruddoza Mohammad Farhad Hussain present as special guest.

UITS Board of Trustees and PHP Family Chairman Sufi Mohammad Mizanur Rahman participated as the keynote speaker.







