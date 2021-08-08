

Should mass inoculation turn into mass infection



However, according to DGHS, C-19 jabs will be administered simultaneously in 4,600 unions, 1,054 municipality areas and 433 wards of the city corporations. The drive is a part of the government's goal to inoculate 80 per cent population. Accordingly, 32,706 vaccinators and 48,459 volunteers have been engaged in this campaign. People living in remote areas will also be brought under the programme. Meanwhile, since the inauguration of the mass inoculation drive in Bangladesh on February 7 this year, some 4,416,131 people have been fully vaccinated with two shots and 10,009,953 people have received the first dose.



On the very first day, huge influx of vaccine seeking people was noticed in different vaccination centres. Nonsensically, no social distancing was maintained. Moreover, lack of adherence to hygiene rules was seen during the mass inoculation programme. Many, who had been jabbed once, were also waiting in line for vaccination--even without receiving the text message confirming their second dose. There were no serial arrangements or designated lines. Moreover, there was not enough seating arrangement for the sick and the elderly. As large crowds queued up for their Covid-19 jabs, it is feared that the mass inoculation drive will lead to more infections.



Because of this haphazard situation and mismanagement, health experts warn that risks of contracting Covid-19 are higher among the vaccine seekers--those standing in crowded spaces spending long periods of time in close proximity. This environment is favourable for the virus to spread by respiratory droplets.



Suffering does not end there. People have to wait for a long time to get vaccinated. Many of them finally fail to get vaccine and return home. It is difficult for the old people to stand in line amid the huge crowd and the heat.



There is a fear that the mass vaccination programme may turn into the cause of mass infection, where people are risking to get infected with C-19 instead of being immunised. We expect that the authorities responsible will ensure a sound environment for operating the immunization campaign. As the ruthless Delta variant of Covid-19 keeps spreading like wildfire, Bangladesh has kicked off another phase of mass vaccination programme, yesterday. The latest vaccination drive, which will continue six days, targets 3.5 million people. Though people above 25 years old are being vaccinated--the elderly, women and physically challenged people are the privileged class. The campaign kicked off in unions, municipalities and city corporations, countrywide. Currently, the Covid-19 infections are on the upswing, with 13,771 new cases being reported on average every day. There have been 1,335,260 cases and 22,150 coronavirus-related deaths here since the pandemic began.However, according to DGHS, C-19 jabs will be administered simultaneously in 4,600 unions, 1,054 municipality areas and 433 wards of the city corporations. The drive is a part of the government's goal to inoculate 80 per cent population. Accordingly, 32,706 vaccinators and 48,459 volunteers have been engaged in this campaign. People living in remote areas will also be brought under the programme. Meanwhile, since the inauguration of the mass inoculation drive in Bangladesh on February 7 this year, some 4,416,131 people have been fully vaccinated with two shots and 10,009,953 people have received the first dose.On the very first day, huge influx of vaccine seeking people was noticed in different vaccination centres. Nonsensically, no social distancing was maintained. Moreover, lack of adherence to hygiene rules was seen during the mass inoculation programme. Many, who had been jabbed once, were also waiting in line for vaccination--even without receiving the text message confirming their second dose. There were no serial arrangements or designated lines. Moreover, there was not enough seating arrangement for the sick and the elderly. As large crowds queued up for their Covid-19 jabs, it is feared that the mass inoculation drive will lead to more infections.Because of this haphazard situation and mismanagement, health experts warn that risks of contracting Covid-19 are higher among the vaccine seekers--those standing in crowded spaces spending long periods of time in close proximity. This environment is favourable for the virus to spread by respiratory droplets.Suffering does not end there. People have to wait for a long time to get vaccinated. Many of them finally fail to get vaccine and return home. It is difficult for the old people to stand in line amid the huge crowd and the heat.There is a fear that the mass vaccination programme may turn into the cause of mass infection, where people are risking to get infected with C-19 instead of being immunised. We expect that the authorities responsible will ensure a sound environment for operating the immunization campaign.