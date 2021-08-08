Video
Sunday, 8 August, 2021
Letter To the Editor

Reach the service to villages

Published : Sunday, 8 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 151

Dear Sir
The surge of the second wave of the c-19 pandemic is virtually giving a severe blow to the country. But the standard of treatment and including number of sample tests has not yet reached up to the mark. It seems that the access of rural people in terms of corona related service has not been ensured compared to those of urban areas. Tests are still quite city-centric.

Moreover, the coronavirus has not much affected the minds and lifestyles of most people in rural areas. As a result, despite being asymptomatic of the infection, they are moving freely without having themselves tested. As a result, the possibility of the high risk of a community spread cannot be ruled out. In addition to increasing the number of sample tests, steps including mass awareness campaign should be taken to make the whole process of testing easier for the rural people.

If the benefits of the health service do not reach the doorstep of villages that comprise the most part of the total population, no meaningful success in curbing the virus will be achieved.

Ashek
Sylhet



