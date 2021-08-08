

Power dynamics in Cricket



Australian condescension prior to the series has hideously unmasked inherent power relations in the game of cricket. The exacting conditions Australia could easily imposed on Bangladesh wouldn't have been possible if the tour were against any country on a par with Australian team in terms of capability.



In fact, Australia or any of the established cricketing nations are apathetic with regards to a tour to Bangladesh chiefly they deem a contest with Bangladesh won't turn to be competitive enough hence might not be commercially feasible. This has also been manifested this time around as no television was broadcasting Bangladesh-Australia matches. It is bizarre in view of the fact that it was the first time after 1993 that Australian cricket matches aren't been broadcasted in any of the Australian television channels.



It is ironical that any cricket teams that tour Bangladesh for bilateral series often bemoan the slow and low-scoring pitch of Bangladesh which they grumble is deliberately devised to favour the spinners. However, it is nothing more than a fallacious pretext as spin isn't out of the ambit of the cricket rules and regulations and it's not striking that any country wants to reap the benefit from the home condition.



However, our team doesn't lament about the disadvantageous condition of their pitch and on the contrary the inability of playing fast bowlers remains one of the often cited inadequacy in the path of our perfection as a cricket team. My question is: why is it always our inefficiency.



This is where power relations in cricket plays out blatantly. As mentioned above, the relatively stronger teams often deem with disdain the subcontinent pitch for being spin-friendly. Sometimes, their laments reach to the point of questioning whether spin-friendly track or spinners are outlawed in cricketing regulations. Another striking discrepancy is the sheer apathy of the stronger cricket playing nation to a bilateral series with relatively less strong nations. These have perpetuated a power structure in cricket where stronger nations only contest with stronger nations and relatively weaker nations don't get exposure to the stronger nation's condition or players. This helps to perpetuate a subordinate position of the weaker nations in want of proper exposure and competition with the stronger nations.



Besides, vocabulary of cricket is replete with problematic linguistic prejudices. One of the striking examples is perhaps how the victory of any weaker team against a strong team is brushed aside as mere "upset" or "accidents". This is how a prominent Kolkata based newspaper "Ananda Bazar" had framed the news of Bangladesh victory. Besides, any team relatively weaker has to experience pejoratively termed as "minnows".



Commentary in the cricket is outright biased and skewed towards the stronger nations. While the commentators adulate the stronger team's performance they however doesn't give equal treatment to weaker ones as they think the good performance of the weaker teams as a mere "upset" or "fluke".



It turns out the game of cricket once lauded for its genteel decorum has still retained the traces of colonial mentality. This condescending attitude has been inimical to a congenial condition for the newer nations to flourish on a par with the most adroit cricketing nations. Besides, such negative attitude of established cricket playing nations often demoralizes the relatively newer nations.



Moreover, the recent demeanour of the Australian cricket teams vis-a-vis Bangladesh has adequately attest to the fact that inherent power relations in the sport of cricket is unduly skewed. While the stronger teams dictate the terms, the weaker nations are relegated to perpetual subordinate position as the power structure reinforces such discrepancy in the purported gentleman game.

The writer is a student, Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka



Bangladesh's emphatic series win against mighty Australia comes against the backdrop of the latter's attachment of stringent conditions with regards to bio-bubble and miscellaneous issues. These conditions imposed on the country's cricketers and board had been greeted with sheer condemnation from Bangladesh's part. However, the most fitting answer was perhaps provided with successive victory of Bangladesh culminated in first ever series win against mighty Australia.Australian condescension prior to the series has hideously unmasked inherent power relations in the game of cricket. The exacting conditions Australia could easily imposed on Bangladesh wouldn't have been possible if the tour were against any country on a par with Australian team in terms of capability.In fact, Australia or any of the established cricketing nations are apathetic with regards to a tour to Bangladesh chiefly they deem a contest with Bangladesh won't turn to be competitive enough hence might not be commercially feasible. This has also been manifested this time around as no television was broadcasting Bangladesh-Australia matches. It is bizarre in view of the fact that it was the first time after 1993 that Australian cricket matches aren't been broadcasted in any of the Australian television channels.It is ironical that any cricket teams that tour Bangladesh for bilateral series often bemoan the slow and low-scoring pitch of Bangladesh which they grumble is deliberately devised to favour the spinners. However, it is nothing more than a fallacious pretext as spin isn't out of the ambit of the cricket rules and regulations and it's not striking that any country wants to reap the benefit from the home condition.However, our team doesn't lament about the disadvantageous condition of their pitch and on the contrary the inability of playing fast bowlers remains one of the often cited inadequacy in the path of our perfection as a cricket team. My question is: why is it always our inefficiency.This is where power relations in cricket plays out blatantly. As mentioned above, the relatively stronger teams often deem with disdain the subcontinent pitch for being spin-friendly. Sometimes, their laments reach to the point of questioning whether spin-friendly track or spinners are outlawed in cricketing regulations. Another striking discrepancy is the sheer apathy of the stronger cricket playing nation to a bilateral series with relatively less strong nations. These have perpetuated a power structure in cricket where stronger nations only contest with stronger nations and relatively weaker nations don't get exposure to the stronger nation's condition or players. This helps to perpetuate a subordinate position of the weaker nations in want of proper exposure and competition with the stronger nations.Besides, vocabulary of cricket is replete with problematic linguistic prejudices. One of the striking examples is perhaps how the victory of any weaker team against a strong team is brushed aside as mere "upset" or "accidents". This is how a prominent Kolkata based newspaper "Ananda Bazar" had framed the news of Bangladesh victory. Besides, any team relatively weaker has to experience pejoratively termed as "minnows".Commentary in the cricket is outright biased and skewed towards the stronger nations. While the commentators adulate the stronger team's performance they however doesn't give equal treatment to weaker ones as they think the good performance of the weaker teams as a mere "upset" or "fluke".It turns out the game of cricket once lauded for its genteel decorum has still retained the traces of colonial mentality. This condescending attitude has been inimical to a congenial condition for the newer nations to flourish on a par with the most adroit cricketing nations. Besides, such negative attitude of established cricket playing nations often demoralizes the relatively newer nations.Moreover, the recent demeanour of the Australian cricket teams vis-a-vis Bangladesh has adequately attest to the fact that inherent power relations in the sport of cricket is unduly skewed. While the stronger teams dictate the terms, the weaker nations are relegated to perpetual subordinate position as the power structure reinforces such discrepancy in the purported gentleman game.The writer is a student, Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka