

Untimely death of lightning be stopped



We are suddenly terrified by thunder and sparks of fire. Climate change is an important topic of discussion around the world. Especially due to climate change, natural disasters such as floods, droughts, sea levels, river erosion, cyclones, heavy rains, thunderstorms, etc. are on the rise.



According to the data on the formation of lightning, water vapour collides with the heavier part of the cloud at the bottom when the surface water evaporates. As a result, many water particles leave electrons and turn into positive charge while some water particles accept electrons and turn into negative charge. As a result, a huge amount of static electricity is generated due to the potential difference between the positive and negative charges of the same cloud. At this time the relatively light positive charge is above the cloud and the relatively heavy negative charge is below. When the positive and negative clouds come together and start transmitting electricity, lightning strikes.



For this reason, there is intense pressure and heat at the center of the earth. An analysis of the Bohr atomic model shows that the energy of the electrons in the atom of a substance goes from low energy to high energy so that the thermal energy of the electrons in the atom of matter naturally goes from low energy to high energy and much more then it separates from orbit. As a result, the atom becomes a positive charge. In the same way, the centre of the earth becomes a positive charge.



The atom of an object on or slightly below the surface of the earth receives that electron and turns it into a negative charge. With this negative charge, the positive charge of the upper surface of the cloud descends on the surface to complete the discharge process. Field after field in our country is full of paddy crop lands. Most of the crop lands do not have big trees. When a farmer's body is higher than the ground, he falls on and dies.



According to the Department of Disaster Management and the media, more than three and a half thousand people have died in lightning strikes across the country in the last five years. The number of women and children is the highest. From 2020 to June 2021, there were 5,062 lightning strikes across the country. Of these, 97 were struck in 2011, 1210 in 2012, 1415 in 2013, 951 in 2014, 1218 in 2015 and 38 people were killed in the lightning strike in 216 (up to April), the number of deaths due to lightning in 2015 was 16. Why is this lightning? What is the reason for this?



And what do we do to get rid of it? Every natural calamity has to pay the ultimate price due to lack of public awareness. How interested is the state in making people aware there? Shall we leave the blame for the unusual death of lightning every year on the fate? Or will we analyze the judgment scientifically to prevent it?



According to experts, global warming is increasing due to deforestation. With global warming, the atmosphere may contain more water vapour, creating more thunderstorms. When afforestation decreases, the temperature rises. The reason is that the greenhouse produces carbon dioxide in plant food. This increase is responsible for changes in the elements of the climatic and natural environment.



Last April, the temperature was 3.4 degrees Celsius higher than normal. Scientists fear that the rate of lightning will increase by 15 to 50 percent in proportion to the increase in the average temperature, and the amount will increase further in Bangladesh in the future. One-fourth of the world's deaths are due to lightning in Bangladesh. Bangladesh is listed as a lightning risky country which is ominous for the future of us.



An analysis of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department's lightning data over the past few years shows that Dhaka, Tangail, Cumilla, Mymensingh and Faridpur regions in the central part of Bangladesh and greater Jessore, Kushtia and Khulna regions in the west have experienced the most thunderstorms. Lightning hotspots need to be identified and brought under lightning protection system.



The Department of Disaster Management planted about 1.3 million palm trees across the country without setting up lightning rods. Most of the trees were planted on both sides of the road. Although palm trees are planted to protect against lightning, it takes a long time for them to grow. It is not known exactly how many trees have survived. In all cases, it is necessary to plant fast-growing trees in the interest of saving people's lives without seeing their own profit.



Lightning is an accident that is extremely difficult to prevent. However, taking into account the time and area, special programs should be taken in lightning management. Awareness can save lives. As a result, if there are tall plants, electric poles, metal objects or mobile towers in the empty space during a thunderstorm, stay away from it. If you want to go out of the house in case of emergency, you have to go out wearing rubber shoes. At this time, if you are in a paddy field or open field, you have to sit down with the weight on your toes and fingers on your ears.



If there is a risk of lightning, take shelter under a building or concrete tent as soon as possible. Children should be kept away from any kind of sports kept indoors. Before the thunderstorm, there will be thunderstorms in some areas at the initiative of the Meteorological Department. We have to make arrangements to inform the people of that area quickly.



The state has to fight against nature scientifically with a precise plan. Everyone must abide by the rules of lightning prevention. More and more different kinds of trees should be planted.

The writer is a student, Department of Zoology, Joypurhat Government College.













As much as we human beings are constantly oppressing and doing injustice to nature, nature is also giving us the answer, as if to make us realize once again how helpless we are. No muscle power, modern weapon, all our pride can cope with the nature's wrath we are deeply concerned and apprehensive about the news of so many casualties in lightening. Nature sometimes covers the black clouds and suddenly illuminates the earth and smiles at its own pace. This beauty has a terrific beautiful look.We are suddenly terrified by thunder and sparks of fire. Climate change is an important topic of discussion around the world. Especially due to climate change, natural disasters such as floods, droughts, sea levels, river erosion, cyclones, heavy rains, thunderstorms, etc. are on the rise.According to the data on the formation of lightning, water vapour collides with the heavier part of the cloud at the bottom when the surface water evaporates. As a result, many water particles leave electrons and turn into positive charge while some water particles accept electrons and turn into negative charge. As a result, a huge amount of static electricity is generated due to the potential difference between the positive and negative charges of the same cloud. At this time the relatively light positive charge is above the cloud and the relatively heavy negative charge is below. When the positive and negative clouds come together and start transmitting electricity, lightning strikes.For this reason, there is intense pressure and heat at the center of the earth. An analysis of the Bohr atomic model shows that the energy of the electrons in the atom of a substance goes from low energy to high energy so that the thermal energy of the electrons in the atom of matter naturally goes from low energy to high energy and much more then it separates from orbit. As a result, the atom becomes a positive charge. In the same way, the centre of the earth becomes a positive charge.The atom of an object on or slightly below the surface of the earth receives that electron and turns it into a negative charge. With this negative charge, the positive charge of the upper surface of the cloud descends on the surface to complete the discharge process. Field after field in our country is full of paddy crop lands. Most of the crop lands do not have big trees. When a farmer's body is higher than the ground, he falls on and dies.According to the Department of Disaster Management and the media, more than three and a half thousand people have died in lightning strikes across the country in the last five years. The number of women and children is the highest. From 2020 to June 2021, there were 5,062 lightning strikes across the country. Of these, 97 were struck in 2011, 1210 in 2012, 1415 in 2013, 951 in 2014, 1218 in 2015 and 38 people were killed in the lightning strike in 216 (up to April), the number of deaths due to lightning in 2015 was 16. Why is this lightning? What is the reason for this?And what do we do to get rid of it? Every natural calamity has to pay the ultimate price due to lack of public awareness. How interested is the state in making people aware there? Shall we leave the blame for the unusual death of lightning every year on the fate? Or will we analyze the judgment scientifically to prevent it?According to experts, global warming is increasing due to deforestation. With global warming, the atmosphere may contain more water vapour, creating more thunderstorms. When afforestation decreases, the temperature rises. The reason is that the greenhouse produces carbon dioxide in plant food. This increase is responsible for changes in the elements of the climatic and natural environment.Last April, the temperature was 3.4 degrees Celsius higher than normal. Scientists fear that the rate of lightning will increase by 15 to 50 percent in proportion to the increase in the average temperature, and the amount will increase further in Bangladesh in the future. One-fourth of the world's deaths are due to lightning in Bangladesh. Bangladesh is listed as a lightning risky country which is ominous for the future of us.An analysis of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department's lightning data over the past few years shows that Dhaka, Tangail, Cumilla, Mymensingh and Faridpur regions in the central part of Bangladesh and greater Jessore, Kushtia and Khulna regions in the west have experienced the most thunderstorms. Lightning hotspots need to be identified and brought under lightning protection system.The Department of Disaster Management planted about 1.3 million palm trees across the country without setting up lightning rods. Most of the trees were planted on both sides of the road. Although palm trees are planted to protect against lightning, it takes a long time for them to grow. It is not known exactly how many trees have survived. In all cases, it is necessary to plant fast-growing trees in the interest of saving people's lives without seeing their own profit.Lightning is an accident that is extremely difficult to prevent. However, taking into account the time and area, special programs should be taken in lightning management. Awareness can save lives. As a result, if there are tall plants, electric poles, metal objects or mobile towers in the empty space during a thunderstorm, stay away from it. If you want to go out of the house in case of emergency, you have to go out wearing rubber shoes. At this time, if you are in a paddy field or open field, you have to sit down with the weight on your toes and fingers on your ears.If there is a risk of lightning, take shelter under a building or concrete tent as soon as possible. Children should be kept away from any kind of sports kept indoors. Before the thunderstorm, there will be thunderstorms in some areas at the initiative of the Meteorological Department. We have to make arrangements to inform the people of that area quickly.The state has to fight against nature scientifically with a precise plan. Everyone must abide by the rules of lightning prevention. More and more different kinds of trees should be planted.The writer is a student, Department of Zoology, Joypurhat Government College.