

Post-Covid economy in Bangladesh



The dynamics of life has been changed due to the pandemic, the economic concentration has been shifted to education and health sector. The government and the people in general have to think differently to adapt to the changes for revival of the economy. Businesses are also affected as people's lifestyle has been changed, people are more in home than outside due to strict lockdowns time and again with the discovery of dominant variations of the covid-19. Markets, food shops, cinemas, airlines businesses have also been showing loss if not profit for a prolonged time. But then again, people are in crying need of going out for fulfilling their needs.



We know that the government is known as the guardian of the state. The Bangladesh government has to take certain steps for the economy to recover gradually, both short term and long-term goals. Firstly, the government must decrease tax. If tax is reduced, then some businesses would be able to stand up and recover from the standstill situation. After the economy is stable it can be changed. The returned jobless migrant workers can be taken to work in the newly opened factories in the outskirts of Dhaka or other metropolitan cities.



Secondly, the government has to take practical initiative by creating new provisions of short- and long-term loans at a lower interest rate so that new industries (garments, leather industries, chemical industries) are opened outside Dhaka city and throughout the country. Besides, the government can arrange loans at a low interest rate for the new businesses as in factories. This will not only create new employment for an ample population but will also be a pathway to boost the economic development. The capital invested will ensure a good return for garment industries as some rich countries of the world would make huge investments here. Cheap labour rate would be the success factor here.



The government has to look for the small businesses beside the big businesses. What can be done now? The government can pass an order so that the shops are open for full day for six- eight months. By doing so, the small shops can gradually make up to the losses which they have made as more people would be able to come to the shops and they might buy things from those shops.



The government can also concentrate on increasing the production of tea and exporting tea. As known from a reputed English daily of Bangladesh, The Commerce Minister of Bangladesh, Tipu Munshi has informed the journalists that they have chalked out the detailed plan to increase the production of tea by developing new varieties. This can be another way to improve the economic situation of the hard hit economy.



We know that the Bangladesh Bank has also increased the transaction limit on mobile financial services as well as cut the monetary policy rate by 25 basis points. Now, Food Panda and Hungry Naki are the names very often heard in the country when comes to online food delivery service provider but it would not ring the bell. The number has to be increased. Middle businesses can start providing home delivery services.



A balanced budget for cycles and health safety kits with efficient training can make a difference (Food Panda did set the example). In this customers can be reached and more people will get a source of employment. The middle businesses can also give short yet attractive promotional videos highlighting the unique features of their products through television/online advertisements so that it can reach out to a wider audience by introducing them.



Covid came suddenly just when we were least expecting it and we are yet to know whether or not it would remain with us or vanish away at some point. But our economy cannot be always dominated by an unseen virus. The right measures being taken at the right time can restructure the economy for the better. The goal of Bangladesh government to become a middle-income country by 2031 and a developing country by 2041 was planned pre-covid. As a matter of fact, the goal has to be re-adjusted with a practical, well-organised, thoughtful and efficient plan having the limited resources. Timely implementation of the plan with a joint effort from all walks of people can help the wheels of the economy to function normally.

The writer is a journalist







It has been two years that the world is suffering from the covid-19 pandemic. Bangladesh is no difference. The job market in Bangladesh has been highly affected. Job loss, pay-cuts are nothing new for the developing South Asian country. There is no choice as income has decreased so insanely that companies are left with nothing but to take unwanted actions which affected the employees' lives. People have been fired; pay-cuts, delayed payments were made which has changed lives of many people. According to a published report of a well-renowned English daily, over 3 percent of the labour force lost jobs while 16.38 million people became new poor amid the pandemic, according to a new study.The dynamics of life has been changed due to the pandemic, the economic concentration has been shifted to education and health sector. The government and the people in general have to think differently to adapt to the changes for revival of the economy. Businesses are also affected as people's lifestyle has been changed, people are more in home than outside due to strict lockdowns time and again with the discovery of dominant variations of the covid-19. Markets, food shops, cinemas, airlines businesses have also been showing loss if not profit for a prolonged time. But then again, people are in crying need of going out for fulfilling their needs.We know that the government is known as the guardian of the state. The Bangladesh government has to take certain steps for the economy to recover gradually, both short term and long-term goals. Firstly, the government must decrease tax. If tax is reduced, then some businesses would be able to stand up and recover from the standstill situation. After the economy is stable it can be changed. The returned jobless migrant workers can be taken to work in the newly opened factories in the outskirts of Dhaka or other metropolitan cities.Secondly, the government has to take practical initiative by creating new provisions of short- and long-term loans at a lower interest rate so that new industries (garments, leather industries, chemical industries) are opened outside Dhaka city and throughout the country. Besides, the government can arrange loans at a low interest rate for the new businesses as in factories. This will not only create new employment for an ample population but will also be a pathway to boost the economic development. The capital invested will ensure a good return for garment industries as some rich countries of the world would make huge investments here. Cheap labour rate would be the success factor here.The government has to look for the small businesses beside the big businesses. What can be done now? The government can pass an order so that the shops are open for full day for six- eight months. By doing so, the small shops can gradually make up to the losses which they have made as more people would be able to come to the shops and they might buy things from those shops.The government can also concentrate on increasing the production of tea and exporting tea. As known from a reputed English daily of Bangladesh, The Commerce Minister of Bangladesh, Tipu Munshi has informed the journalists that they have chalked out the detailed plan to increase the production of tea by developing new varieties. This can be another way to improve the economic situation of the hard hit economy.We know that the Bangladesh Bank has also increased the transaction limit on mobile financial services as well as cut the monetary policy rate by 25 basis points. Now, Food Panda and Hungry Naki are the names very often heard in the country when comes to online food delivery service provider but it would not ring the bell. The number has to be increased. Middle businesses can start providing home delivery services.A balanced budget for cycles and health safety kits with efficient training can make a difference (Food Panda did set the example). In this customers can be reached and more people will get a source of employment. The middle businesses can also give short yet attractive promotional videos highlighting the unique features of their products through television/online advertisements so that it can reach out to a wider audience by introducing them.Covid came suddenly just when we were least expecting it and we are yet to know whether or not it would remain with us or vanish away at some point. But our economy cannot be always dominated by an unseen virus. The right measures being taken at the right time can restructure the economy for the better. The goal of Bangladesh government to become a middle-income country by 2031 and a developing country by 2041 was planned pre-covid. As a matter of fact, the goal has to be re-adjusted with a practical, well-organised, thoughtful and efficient plan having the limited resources. Timely implementation of the plan with a joint effort from all walks of people can help the wheels of the economy to function normally.The writer is a journalist