Dhaka-bound passengers crowd Banglabazar Ghat



The photo taken on Friday shows Dhaka-bound passengers crowding Banglabazar Ferry Ghat at Shibchar. photo: observer

As the launch services remained closed, passengers were crossing the Padma River boarding on ferries. Health safety guidelines are being breached.

The strong current in the river was halting ferry service to kill much time.

Paying high fare, passengers from Barishal, Patuakhali, Khulna, Faridpur, Madaripur and other southern districts were coming to the ghat with different vehicles including motor cycles and easy-bikes. Passengers were also going to southern districts from the station.

Md Salauddin, manager of the BIWTA at Banglabazar Ferry Ghat, said commodity trucks, ambulances and other emergency vehicles are being ferried on priority. SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR, Aug 7: The Dhaka-bound passengers using the Shimulia-Banglabazar route crowded Banglabazar Ferry Ghat in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Friday due to limited ferry services. A long queue of passengers was seen at the ghat from the very morning.As the launch services remained closed, passengers were crossing the Padma River boarding on ferries. Health safety guidelines are being breached.The strong current in the river was halting ferry service to kill much time.Paying high fare, passengers from Barishal, Patuakhali, Khulna, Faridpur, Madaripur and other southern districts were coming to the ghat with different vehicles including motor cycles and easy-bikes. Passengers were also going to southern districts from the station.Md Salauddin, manager of the BIWTA at Banglabazar Ferry Ghat, said commodity trucks, ambulances and other emergency vehicles are being ferried on priority.