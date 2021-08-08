Four minors among six drown in 4 dists

Six people including four minor children and a woman drowned in separate incidents in four districts- Mymensingh, Moulvibazar, Bhola and Kishoreganj, on Friday.

MYMENSINGH: Three people including two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Gafargaon and Gouripur upazilas of the district on Friday.

A teenage boy and a minor girl drowned in separate incidents in Gafargaon Upazila in the morning.

A teenage boy drowned in the Sutia River in Zoshora Union of the upazila in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Ahad, 15, son of Roich Uddin, a resident of Zoshora Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Abdul Ahad went to catch fish in the Sutia River in Shibganj Bazar area at around 10am.

At one stage, he went missing in the river.

Later, fire service personnel rushed in and recovered his body from the river after one hour of frantic effort.

On the other hand, a minor girl drowned in Zoshora Union of Gafargaon Upazila in the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Maryam Akter, 2, daughter of Hafeez Mojibur Rahman, a resident of Paloikanda Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Maryam fell in a bucket of water at around 9am while she was playing beside it.

Later, the family members rescued her and took to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Zoshora Union Parishad Chairman Tariqul Islam confirmed the incidents.

On the other hand, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl drowned in a pond in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mst Popy, daughter Abul Hashim, a resident of Shalihar Kandapara Village under Sadar Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Popy fell in a pond nearby the house in the morning while she was playing beside it.

Later, the family members rescued her and took to Gouripur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Gouripur Police Station (PS) Khan Abdul Halim Siddiquee confirmed the incident.

SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: A minor child drowned in Sreemangal Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Anu Rajgarh, 2, son of Suruj Garh, a resident of Kalighat Union in the upazila.

The deceased's neighbour Rajesh Bhaumik said Anu fell in the Bhurbhuria Chhara in the union in the afternoon.

Locals rescued him at around 5:30pm and took to Sreemangal Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, he was taken to a private hospital in Moulvibazar, where he was declared dead.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon while taking bath with his mother.

Deceased Shanta, 5, was the daughter of Mohsin, a resident of Saudagar Choumuhani area in Lalmohan Municipality.

Police and local sources said Shanta drowned in a pond in the afternoon while he was bathing in it with her mother.

Being informed, Sub-Inspector of Lalmohan PS Mahmudul Hasan and his team recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

KISHOREGANJ: A mentally-challenged woman drowned in a pond in Hossainpur Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Asma, 40, wife of Golap Mia, a resident of Padurgati Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Asma fell in a pond nearby the house in the afternoon while she was washing her face there.

Later, locals rescued Asma and took to Hossainpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Hossainpur Municipality Ward Councillor Md Abul Hossain Faruq confirmed the incident.

