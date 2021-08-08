Covid-19: 88 more people die, 1,230 more infected in 19 dists

A total of 88 more people died of and 1,230 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 19 districts- 10 districts under Khulna Division and six districts under Barishal Division, and Rajshahi, Bogura and Kishoreganj, in two days.

KHULNA: A total of 39 more people died of and 428 more have been infected with the coronavirus in all 10 districts of Khulna Division on Saturday.

With this, the fatality cases rose to 2,629 while the total virus cases to 98,882 in the division.

With the new deaths, the highest numbers have been recorded in Khulna with 675 deaths, followed by 618 in Kushtia, 389 in Jashore, 224 in Jhenidah, 175 in Chuadanga, 158 in Meherpur, 130 in Bagerhat, 98 in Narail, 85 in Satkhira and 77 in Magura districts, said Dr Jashim Uddin Howlader, divisional director of Health.

Of the newly deceased, 10 were from Jashore and Kushtia each, nine from Khulna, four from Meherpur, three from Chuadanga, and one from Jhenidah, Magura and Narail districts in the division.

The new daily infection figure also shows decrease compared to the previous day's figure of 761, said the health department sources.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 12 more people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 6am on Saturday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

He said four people who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining eight had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, three were from Rajshahi, two from Chapainawabganj, Kushtia and Pabna each, and one from Sirajganj, Naogaon and Natore districts each.

Some 407 are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 513 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning, the RMCH director added.

BOGURA: Five people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Saturday.

Two people who died here in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining three had been suffering with its symptoms.

The deceased who died after being tested positive for the virus were identified as Hafizar Rahman, 81, of Sadar Upazila, and Mina Rani, 56, of Shibganj Upazila.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 592 in the district.

Meanwhile, some 50 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 19,535 in the district.

Bogura Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the information on Saturday noon.

He said a total of 335 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 50 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 21.27 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 46 are in Sadar, and one in Shibganj, Kahalu, Gabtali and Sherpur upazilas each.

However, some 98 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 17,728 in the district.

A total of 1,01,901 samples were tested in the district.

KISHOREGANJ: Four more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Friday night.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 175 here.

Meanwhile, some 128 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 10,230 in the district.

Kishoreganj CS Dr Md Mujibur Rahman has confirmed the information on Friday night.

He said of the newly infected people, 53 are in Sadar, 18 in Pakundia, 16 in Kuliarchar, nine in Hossainpur, seven in Austagram, six in Bajitpur, five in Nikli, four in Karimganj, three in Bhairab and Mithamoin each, and two in Katiadi and Tarail upazilas each.

The upazila-wise break-up of the total virus cases is 4,316 in Sadar, 369 in Hossainpur, 352 in Karimganj, 281 in Tarail, 582 in Pakundia, 892 in Katiadi, 396 in Kuliarchar, 1,918 in Bhairab, 137 in Nikli, 672 in Bajitpur, 96 in Itna, 116 in Mithamoin and 103 in Austagram upazilas.

Among the total infected, some 7,004 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district, the CS added.

BARISHAL: A total of 28 more people died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Friday noon.

A total of 14 people who died here in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining 14 had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased who died after being tested positive for the virus, five were from Barishal, four from Bhola and Patuakhali each, and one from Jhalokati districts.

Of them, two died at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) while the rest at different hospitals in the division.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 528 here.

On the other hand, 14 more people died with the virus symptoms while undergoing treatment at SBMCH in the last 24 hours.

The district-wise break-up of the total fatality cases from the virus is 175 in Barishal, 91 in Patuakhali, 49 in Bhola, 74 in Pirojpur,75 in Barguna and 65 in Jhalokati districts.

Meanwhile, some 624 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 37,622 in the division.

The infection rate of the total virus cases now stands at 22.03 per cent.

The district-wise break-up of the total virus cases is 15,535 in Barishal, 5,131 in Patuakhali, 4,743 in Bhola, 4,682 in Pirojpur, 3,313 in Barguna and 4,282 in Jhalokati districts.

Among the total infected, some 20,489 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in six districts of the division.







