Sunday, 8 August, 2021, 1:57 PM
India approves J&J's single-shot C-19 vaccine for emergency use

Published : Sunday, 8 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 172

NEW DELHI, Aug 7: India gave emergency approval to Johnson and Johnson's single-shot coronavirus vaccine Saturday to ramp up its flailing immunisation campaign as fears grow of a new wave of     infections.
Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the approval will boost the fight against the pandemic in India, where at least 200,000 people died in a brutal two-month wave up to mid-June.
"India expands its vaccine basket! Johnson and Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine is given approval for Emergency Use in India," the minister said on Twitter.
No indication has been given as to when the US company's doses will reach India.
The nation of 1.3 billion people has administered 500 million vaccine doses so far, but barely eight percent of the population has had two shots.    -AFP



