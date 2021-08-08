India, China pull troops back from part of contested border

NEW DELHI, Aug 7: India and China have pulled back troops from a flashpoint zone on their disputed border where they fought a deadly battle last year, the Indian government said on Friday.

The world's two most populous nations had poured tens of thousands of extra troops into the high-altitude and disputed Ladakh region after the clash last year.

But the Indian Army said that following talks, rival troops in the Gogra area had moved back in a "phased, coordinated and verified manner" over the last two days.

"The troops in this area have been in a face-off situation since May last year," the statement said. "With this, one more sensitive area of face-off has been resolved."

Indian and Chinese troops fought a hand-to-hand battle in the nearby Galwan valley on June 15 last year that left at least 20 Indians and an unspecified number of Chinese personnel dead. -AFP







