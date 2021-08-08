Video
Sunday, 8 August, 2021, 1:56 PM
Thai anti-government protesters clash with police in Bangkok

Published : Sunday, 8 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 180

Pro-democracy protesters clash with police during a demonstration demanding Thai prime minister Prayut Chan-Ocha's and King Maha Vajiralongkorn be held accountable for the government's failure to contain the Covid-19 outbreak, in Bangkok in August 7. photo : AFP

BANGKOK, Aug 7: More than a thousand Thai anti-government protesters clashed with police on Saturday, as they protested against the government's failure to handle the COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on the economy.
The protesters marched towards Government House, the office of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, demanding his resignation.
Police sealed off a road near Victory Monument in the capital Bangkok using containers and shot tear gas and rubber bullets to push protesters back.
"We are holding this line," police announced over loud speaker.
About a hundred officers were seen in riot gear and shields metres away from where demonstrators had   gathered.
Street protests against the government have been held in recent weeks by several groups, including Prayut's former political allies, as frustrations mount over its management of COVID-19 outbreaks and the damage pandemic measures have inflicted on the economy.
Thailand reported on Saturday a record of nearly 22,000 new COVID-19 infections in a single day and the highest deaths, 212 fatalities.
The country has reported 736,522 total cases and 6,066 deaths from the coronavirus since the pandemic began last year.    -REUTERS


