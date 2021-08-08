Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 August, 2021, 1:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Blinken expresses US concern about China’s growing nuclear arsenal

Published : Sunday, 8 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 232

WASHINGTON, Aug 7: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed deep concern about China's growing nuclear arsenal during a meeting with foreign ministers of Asian countries and partner nations, the State Department said on Friday (Aug 6).
Addressing a virtual meeting of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), which groups more than two dozen countries, Blinken also called on China to cease "provocative" behavior in the South China Sea and "raised serious concerns about ongoing human rights abuses in Tibet, Hong Kong, and Xinjiang", the department said in a statement.
"The Secretary also noted deep concern with the rapid growth of the PRC's nuclear arsenal which highlights how Beijing has sharply deviated from its decades-old nuclear strategy based on minimum deterrence," it added, using the acronym for China's official name, the People's Republic of China.
In his address, Blinken urged all ARF member states to press Myanmar's military government to end violence and support the people of the country as they work to return to democratic governance, the statement said.
Both the Pentagon and State Department have aired concerns recently about China's buildup of its nuclear forces following think-tank reports based on satellite imagery saying that China appears to be constructing hundreds of new silos for nuclear missiles. Washington has repeatedly called on China to join it and Russia in a new arms control treaty and last month the State Department urged Beijing to engage with it "on practical measures to reduce the risks of destabilising arms races."
A 2020 Pentagon report estimated China's nuclear warhead stockpile in "the low 200s" and said it was projected to at least double in size as Beijing expands and modernises its forces.
Analysts say the United States has around 3,800 warheads, and according to a State Department factsheet, 1,357 of those were deployed as of Mar 1.
Beijing says its arsenal is dwarfed by those of the United States and Russia and it is ready to conduct bilateral dialogues on strategic security "on the basis of equality and mutual respect".    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India approves J&J's single-shot C-19 vaccine for emergency use
Iran rejects G7 and US allegations over drone attack on ship
India, China pull troops back from part of contested border
No end to Greek inferno, but Turkey saved by the rain
N Korea developing nuclear, missile programmes in 2021: UN report
Thai anti-government protesters clash with police in Bangkok
2nd Afghan city falls as Taliban tighten noose over countryside
Blinken expresses US concern about China’s growing nuclear arsenal


Latest News
2.8m get vaccine doses on first day of mass inoculation
Moon sighting body sits Monday to fix Ashura date
Another dead dolphin found on Kuakata sea beach
Educationist Nazma Chowdhury dies of Covid
US urges Americans to leave Afghanistan immediately
Drug peddler held with 548 bottles of liquor in Rajshahi
5 women receive 'Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Award'
Britain's Kenny makes Olympic history with keirin gold
18 more die at RMCH Covid unit
Crowds at vaccination centres on second day of mass inoculation
Most Read News
Exclusive interview of Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh
US State Department announces five additions to global terrorist list
Iran President lauds Bangladesh’s robust development
 Scarcity of water in haors: Fishes on the brink of extinction
Vexing vaccination vaudeville
The muddy road in Matuail in the capital becomes unusable
Olympic Snaps
Bustling Dhaka finally feels ‘lockdown silence’
Global Covid cases top 201 million
Taliban close in on two provincial Afghan capitals
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft