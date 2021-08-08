Olympic Snaps

Olympic Snaps

Olympic Snaps

Olympic Snaps

Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh competes in the women's high jump final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 7, 2021. photo: AFPRussia's Mariya Lasitskene celebrates after winning the women's high jump final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 7, 2021. photo: AFPFrance's centre back Nikola Karabatic (C) fights for the ball with Denmark's pivot Magnus Saugstrup (L) and Denmark's left back Henrik Mollgard during the men's final handball match between France and Denmark of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. photo: AFPAustralia's Dante Exum dunks the ball in the men's bronze medal basketball match between Slovenia and Australia during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on August 7, 2021. photo: AFP