Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 August, 2021, 1:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Shoriful warned for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Published : Sunday, 8 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 230

Bangladesh fast bowler Shoriful Islam was given an official warning for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the third T20 International against Australia at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday.
The Tigers won the third match by 10 runs to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, which is the first bilateral T20 International series between the two sides.
According to the ICC press release, Shoriful's behavior was a Level 1 offence.
An ICC press release stated that Shoriful was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match."
In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Shoriful, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.
The incident occurred in the 18th over of Australia's innings. Shoriful, after dismissing Mitchell Marsh, celebrated excessively in close proximity to the batter, which could have provoked an aggressive response from Marsh.
Shoriful admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Neeyamur Rashid of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.
On-field umpires Sharfuddoula Saikat and Gazi Sohel, third umpire Masudur Rahman and fourth official Tanvir Ahmed levelled the charge.
Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 percent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Departing Messi to give press conference Sunday - Barca
Brazil retain Olympic crown beating Spain in extra time score
Olympic Snaps
PSG close in on Messi’s ‘Plan P’ after Barca exit
Japan beat US to win Olympic baseball gold
Shoriful warned for breaching ICC Code of Conduct
Army stadium to host its first BPL match Tuesday
Kenny wins fifth Olympic gold to join British greats


Latest News
2.8m get vaccine doses on first day of mass inoculation
Moon sighting body sits Monday to fix Ashura date
Another dead dolphin found on Kuakata sea beach
Educationist Nazma Chowdhury dies of Covid
US urges Americans to leave Afghanistan immediately
Drug peddler held with 548 bottles of liquor in Rajshahi
5 women receive 'Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Award'
Britain's Kenny makes Olympic history with keirin gold
18 more die at RMCH Covid unit
Crowds at vaccination centres on second day of mass inoculation
Most Read News
Exclusive interview of Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh
US State Department announces five additions to global terrorist list
Iran President lauds Bangladesh’s robust development
 Scarcity of water in haors: Fishes on the brink of extinction
Vexing vaccination vaudeville
The muddy road in Matuail in the capital becomes unusable
Olympic Snaps
Bustling Dhaka finally feels ‘lockdown silence’
Global Covid cases top 201 million
Taliban close in on two provincial Afghan capitals
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft