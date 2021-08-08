Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 August, 2021, 1:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh Premier League

Army stadium to host its first BPL match Tuesday

Published : Sunday, 8 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 228
Sports Reporter

Army stadium to host its first BPL match Tuesday

Army stadium to host its first BPL match Tuesday

Bangladesh Army Stadium, Dhaka is going to debut in hosting its first match of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Tuesday when Mohammedan Sporting Club and Brothers Union will face each other in a second leg match on the day at 4:00 PM.
Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) had announced the rescheduled fixture of the second leg matches where it was seen that the Army Stadium was to host five matches of BPL.
After the Mohammedan-Brothers match, port city's Chittagong Abahani will face Old Dhaka's Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society at the same venue on the 17th of August.
In the other matches at this venue, Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra will meet the black and white outfits on 24th August while Bangladesh Police FC will engage with Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will take on Mohammedan SC on the 27th August.
In the meantime, Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra will take on Uttar Baridhara Club today (Sunday) at Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka. Bashundhara Kings will engage with Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Dhaka Abahani will meet Arambagh Krira Sangha on Monday at the same venue.
Currently, Bashundhara boys are on top of the point table with 52 points after playing the 19 matches. Sheikh Jamal boys are at the second place with 39 points and Dhaka Abahani is at the third place with 37 points. Chittagong Abahani is at the fourth place with 34 points and rival Mohammedan Sporting Club at the fifth place with 33 points.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Departing Messi to give press conference Sunday - Barca
Brazil retain Olympic crown beating Spain in extra time score
Olympic Snaps
PSG close in on Messi’s ‘Plan P’ after Barca exit
Japan beat US to win Olympic baseball gold
Shoriful warned for breaching ICC Code of Conduct
Army stadium to host its first BPL match Tuesday
Kenny wins fifth Olympic gold to join British greats


Latest News
2.8m get vaccine doses on first day of mass inoculation
Moon sighting body sits Monday to fix Ashura date
Another dead dolphin found on Kuakata sea beach
Educationist Nazma Chowdhury dies of Covid
US urges Americans to leave Afghanistan immediately
Drug peddler held with 548 bottles of liquor in Rajshahi
5 women receive 'Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Award'
Britain's Kenny makes Olympic history with keirin gold
18 more die at RMCH Covid unit
Crowds at vaccination centres on second day of mass inoculation
Most Read News
Exclusive interview of Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh
US State Department announces five additions to global terrorist list
Iran President lauds Bangladesh’s robust development
 Scarcity of water in haors: Fishes on the brink of extinction
Vexing vaccination vaudeville
The muddy road in Matuail in the capital becomes unusable
Olympic Snaps
Bustling Dhaka finally feels ‘lockdown silence’
Global Covid cases top 201 million
Taliban close in on two provincial Afghan capitals
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft