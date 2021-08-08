

Army stadium to host its first BPL match Tuesday

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) had announced the rescheduled fixture of the second leg matches where it was seen that the Army Stadium was to host five matches of BPL.

After the Mohammedan-Brothers match, port city's Chittagong Abahani will face Old Dhaka's Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society at the same venue on the 17th of August.

In the other matches at this venue, Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra will meet the black and white outfits on 24th August while Bangladesh Police FC will engage with Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will take on Mohammedan SC on the 27th August.

In the meantime, Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra will take on Uttar Baridhara Club today (Sunday) at Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka. Bashundhara Kings will engage with Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Dhaka Abahani will meet Arambagh Krira Sangha on Monday at the same venue.

Currently, Bashundhara boys are on top of the point table with 52 points after playing the 19 matches. Sheikh Jamal boys are at the second place with 39 points and Dhaka Abahani is at the third place with 37 points. Chittagong Abahani is at the fourth place with 34 points and rival Mohammedan Sporting Club at the fifth place with 33 points.







Bangladesh Army Stadium, Dhaka is going to debut in hosting its first match of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Tuesday when Mohammedan Sporting Club and Brothers Union will face each other in a second leg match on the day at 4:00 PM.Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) had announced the rescheduled fixture of the second leg matches where it was seen that the Army Stadium was to host five matches of BPL.After the Mohammedan-Brothers match, port city's Chittagong Abahani will face Old Dhaka's Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society at the same venue on the 17th of August.In the other matches at this venue, Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra will meet the black and white outfits on 24th August while Bangladesh Police FC will engage with Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will take on Mohammedan SC on the 27th August.In the meantime, Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra will take on Uttar Baridhara Club today (Sunday) at Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka. Bashundhara Kings will engage with Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Dhaka Abahani will meet Arambagh Krira Sangha on Monday at the same venue.Currently, Bashundhara boys are on top of the point table with 52 points after playing the 19 matches. Sheikh Jamal boys are at the second place with 39 points and Dhaka Abahani is at the third place with 37 points. Chittagong Abahani is at the fourth place with 34 points and rival Mohammedan Sporting Club at the fifth place with 33 points.