12 HC benches reconstituted

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain has reconstituted 12 High Court benches for virtually holding hearing and disposing of urgent cases, except for anticipatory bail petitions.

The benches were formed on Friday by a notification issued by the Chief Justice and all the newly reconstituted HC benches will perform judicial functions from today (Sunday) virtually.

Among the reconstituted benches nine are division bench comprising two judges and rest of the three are single bench.

The division benches are: Justice Muhammad Abdul Hafiz and Justice Mohammad Ali, Justice Md Rais Uddin and Justice Md Shohrowardi, Justice Md Rezaul Haque and Justice Md Badruzzaman, Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice S M Maniruzzaman, Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman, Justice Sheikh Md Zakir Hossain and Justice Khizir Hayat, Justice Sheikh Hasan Arif and Justice Ahmed Sohel, Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil, Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice K M Zahid Sarwar.

The single-member bench was formed with Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar; Justice Mahmudul Hoque and Justice Md Salim.