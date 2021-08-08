Army nabs UPDF toll collector in Khagrachhari

Khagrachhari, Aug 7: Bangladesh Army arrested a member of United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) along with pistol and bullets at Matiranga upazila in the district on Friday night.

The arrested was identified as Lalon Chakma, 38, a toll collector of UPDF. On information, an army team conducted a drive in Sapmara area around 9:00pm and detained him along with a foreign pistol, four bullets, receipts of toll collection and cash. Earlier on August 5, the army arrested two other UPDF members -Pru Marma, 23, and Chathoi Marma, 29.







