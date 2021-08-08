21 more charred bodies identified, handed over to families

The remains of 21 victims, burnt alive on July 8 fire at Hashem Foods Ltd factory in Rupganj of Narayanganj, were handed over to their families on Saturday.

The bodies were released in front of the morgue of Dhaka Medical College (DMCH) at noon and it continued till 1:00pm, Narayanganj CID Special Superintendent of Police Md Delwar Hossain confirmed. The charred bodies were released after the forensic unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Police identified 45 out of 48 deceased workers through DNA analysis. The CID is yet to confirm the identities of three remaining bodies.

Those whose bodies were handed over on Saturday are Mahmuda Akhter, Santa Moni, Mahbubur Rahman, Jihad Rana, Rahima Akhter, Mina Khatun, Md Noman, Amena Akhter, Rahima, Rabia Akhter, Md Akash Mia, Md Nazmul Hossain, Kalpana Rani Barman, Swapan Mia, Shefali Rani Sarkar, Amrita Begum, Md Shamim, Selina Akhter, Taslima Akhter, Fakima Akhter and Md Hasnain.

Narayanganj district administration gave Tk 25,000 to the families of each victim to meet funeral expenses.

Earlier on August 4, the authorities of the DMCH handed over 24 more bodies to their families.

Additional DIG of CID Imam Hossain said the identities of 45 fire victims have been confirmed through DNA tests.

A massive fire swept through a seven-storey building housing a juice factory of Hashem Food Ltd at Bhulta Karnagop in Rupganj on July 8, leaving 52 people dead.







